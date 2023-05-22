The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Carnival Party: Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, 1009 Virginia St., E., in Charleston, will host a Carnival Party on Thursday, May 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., as part of its BraveHeart Fellowship mission for young adults living with cognitive and developmental challenges. For more information, email Susan Minnerly at srkminnerly@gmail.com.
- Pentecost Sunday Dinner: The congregation of Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in the Buffalo Historic Square, will have a special Pentecost Sunday Dinner at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. For more information, visit the Buffalo UMC Facebook page.
- Memorial Day Service: The Shelia Marie Sims Lay Organization of the Allen Chapel AME Church, 169 Wertz Ave. in Charleston, will celebrate “Remembrance” with music from the Men of Allen, poems and two minutes of reflections from the congregation at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. Balloon releases will follow the program.
- Wear Orange Event: The local chapter of Moms Demand Action will host a free Wear Orange event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 900 Washington St., E., in Charleston. Designed as a community gathering to honor victims and survivors of gun violence, the event will include speakers, music, food, face painting, and a variety of family-oriented activities. For more information, call Diane Pendleton at 681-265-1161.
- Elevated Conversations: The Baha’is of Charleston are continuing the series of Elevated Conversations at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, viewing a new film, “An Expansive Prospect”, exploring Baha’is’ efforts toward social transformation. The Zoom event looks at four places in the world: Malaysia, Brazil, North Carolina, and Kenya, reflecting on the efforts of individuals, communities and institutions working together to release the society-building power of the Bahá’í Teachings in greater measures. For more details, contact Michael Huy, 606-644-8669 or michaelhuy@bellsouth.net.
- ‘Stellar’ VBS: First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, will host “Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light” vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, for ages preschool through fifth grade. For more details or to register, visit the church’s Facebook page, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of items.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- ‘Littles’ Storytimes: “The Littles” summer storytime program, for infants to age 5 (accompanied by parent/guardian) will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays in June and on Aug. 18 and 25 at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. For more information or to register for the program, phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.