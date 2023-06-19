Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.

  • 11th Hour: The gospel group 11th Hour will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Aarons Fork Road in Elkview.
  • Freedom Celebration: The seventh annual Freedom Celebration will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Calvary Baptist Church, 510 Maryland Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Under the direction of Music Director Barry Skeenes, singers and instrumentalists from area churches and organizations, including the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, will perform patriotic standards and other music. Ed Rabel will present a reading of the Declaration of Independence during the event.