- Red Back Hymn Sing: A Red Back Hymn Sing will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle at 2011 Roxalana Road in Dunbar. The sing will include guests Inheritance, Family of Faith, a special piano accompanist, and a combined choir. More information is available at rgtchurch.com or the church’s Facebook page.
- ‘Broadway’ Concert: As part of its 2023 concert series, First Presbyterian Church will present “A Night on Broadway” at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, in the sanctuary of the church at 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston. Broadway favorites, such as music from “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked,” and more, will be performed by internationally recognized guest soloists, a community choir and a full orchestra. Admission is free, with donations accepted to benefit Fairness West Virginia, the Bream Food Pantry and Dreamer’s Food Pantry. Call 304-343-8961 for additional information.
- Mt. Tabor UMC Sales: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch will have a yard sale and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Available yard sale items will include furniture, clothing, books, toys, and more.
- Risen City Sales: Risen City Church, 1401 Fourth Ave. in Charleston, will host a yard sale and a hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
- Celebrate Recovery: Every Tuesday, Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene offers a Celebrate Recovery ministry for anyone struggling with past or current hurts, hang-ups or habits. There will be a light meal at 6 p.m., a large group meeting at 7 p.m., small group meetings at 8 p.m., and fellowship time at 9 p.m. Child care is available. Transportation is available by calling 304-562-5930 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. The church is located at 358 U.S. 60 in Culloden, just west of the Speedway station.
- The Believers: The Believers will sing during the 10 a.m. service Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle located on Kanawha Two Mile Road in Charleston on Sunday, May 21. Also on Sunday, May 21, they will sing at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church on Georges Creek Drive in Charleston.
- Wear Orange Event: The local chapter of Moms Demand Action will host a free Wear Orange event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 900 Washington St., E., in Charleston. Designed as a community gathering to honor victims and survivors of gun violence, the event will include speakers, music, food, face painting, and a variety of family-oriented activities. For more information, call Diane Pendleton at 681-265-1161.
- ‘Stellar’ VBS: First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, will host “Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light” vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, for youngsters in preschool through fifth grade. For more details or to register, visit the church’s Facebook page, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of items.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- ‘Littles’ Storytimes: “The Littles” summer storytime program, for infants to age 5 (accompanied by parent/guardian) will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays in June and on Aug. 18 and 25 at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. For more information or to register for the program, phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
- Sermon Series: “Can America be Saved?” is a sermon series being preached by Pastor Randy Carter at Set Free Ministries, 638 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes, each Sunday at 10 a.m. The series is also broadcast on the CW on the Suddenlink/Optimum channel, Dish channel #30, and Direct TV channel 30 Sundays at 8 a.m. and at Livingfaithtv.com each Thursday at 8:30 p.m.