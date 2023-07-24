The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Bibles & Brunch: Diamond United Methodist Church presents a Bibles & Brunch series with a study on the Book of Revelation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the church’s fellowship hall on Fairview Drive in Diamond. Call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668 for more information.
- Lunch & Learn: The art of making homemade yogurt will be discussed at a Lunch &Learn program at noon on Wednesday, July 26, in the Diamond United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Participants will learn how to make yogurt packed with essential nutrients, beneficial probiotics, and a creamy texture. They will also receive a yogurt sample to flavor with fruit, nuts, granola, and more, as well as free cultures, a special jar with a lid, and recipes. For more information, call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668.
- Rand Block Party: Rand First Church of the Nazarene, 305 Davidson Ave. in Rand, hosts a block party Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Adult Bible study is offered from 7 to 8 p.m.
- Garrison Avenue VBS: “Gone Fishing” vacation Bible school classes will be conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29, through Monday, July 31, at Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 597 Garrison Ave., Charleston.
- Israel and Prophecy Conference: An Israel and Prophecy Conference will take place at 7 p.m. each evening Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 4, at Bethany Baptist Church, 2504 Grant Ave. in St. Albans. Dr. Steve Cook, president, Jewish Worldwide Mission Ministries, and Aharon Yahav, Israel tour guide/teacher will speak, with special singing by Paula Cook.
- Rummage/Hot Dog/Bake Sales: A rummage sale, hot dog sale, and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Christ the King Church, 1508 Grosscup Ave. in Dunbar. Merchandise for sale will include clothing, toys, housewares, and holiday items. From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., everything in a bag will be available for $3.
- Elevated Conversations: The Baha’is of Charleston will continue the series of Elevated Conversations via Zoom at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, honoring the women of Iran. Shara Haghjoo will share stories of three women who walked along the path of sacrifice for the causes of justice and gender equality in Iran: Tahirih, martyred in 1852, the first to remove her veil; Mona, martyred in 1983; and Mahvash, imprisoned 2005-2017, rearrested in 2022, and sentenced to another 10 years in prison. Haghjoo is a drama professor and costume designer at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas. For more details, contact Michael Huy at 606-644-8669 or michaelhuy@bellsouth.net.
- Clothing Giveaway/Picnic: A clothing giveaway and picnic will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Hissom Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene, 1305 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Donations of clean clothing, sorted in bags, boxes or storage bins according to size, will be accepted through Saturday, Aug. 5, for the clothing giveaway. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 20. For more information, contact Pastor Jessica Linhart at ChristianAuthor1@yahoo.com or 304-395-5791.
- Nitro Revival: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamati Ave. in Nitro, will have 7 p.m. revival services Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, with Brandon Arthur of Rubyville Community Church preaching.
- Mylon Hayes Family: The Mylon Hayes Family, from Hudson, North Carolina, will sing at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave. in Charleston.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle, 847 Chapel Heights in Elkview.
- The Montgomery Family: The Montgomery Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 West Washington St. in Charleston.
- Mt. Tabor UMC Sale: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch is booking vendors and crafters for a vendor/craft sale at the church to be held on Saturday, Oct. 7. For more details, phone 304-965-2466. If there is no answer, leave a message and your call will be returned.