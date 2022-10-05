The submission deadline for church and calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Items will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse
- Vendor Fair/Sales: A vendor fair, rummage sale, hot dog sale, and bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Nitro Church of God, 1517 15th St. at Second Ave. in Nitro. Vendors will include a variety of items such as wood crafts, shirts, cups, Avon products, purses, wallets, Snaps To It Jewelry, aprons, Mary Kay merchandise, wreaths, and more. The rummage sale will be held in the small building behind the church and will have a huge selection of merchandise. The bake sale and hot dog sale will be conducted in the main church building. Deliveries of meals will be available within the city limits; call the church at 304-755-7227 for delivery or further information.
- Rummage/Food Sales: The Women of the Green Valley Church of God will host a rummage, hot dog and bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 518 Green Valley Drive in St. Albans. There will be household items, furniture, toys, and more available, with all clothing and shoes free. There will be inflatables for the children and horseshoes and corn hole will be available at the at the church picnic shelter area. For more information, call the church at 304-727-7940.
- Touch-a-Truck: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, will host a Touch-a-Truck event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the church parking lot. The Touch-a-Truck event will include free snacks and an opportunity for young and old alike to explore their favorite trucks and vehicles.
- Fall Festival/Gospel Sing: Kelly’s Creek Community Church in Sissonville will have a fall festival and combined outdoor gospel sing from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Believers and The Larch Family will sing. The festival will feature games and other family activities.
- 156th Anniversary: Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St., Charleston, will have its 156th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 9. At 10 a.m., West Virginia State University President Ericke Cage will speak. Adherence to current indoor COVID-19 guidelines are mandatory. For more information, contact the church at 304-343-1873.
- Fall Musical: Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1530 Third Ave. in Charleston, will host its back-to-church fall musical at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. The musical will feature the First Baptist Church of Vandalia Male Chorus and Senior Choir, Willie Lee Lester and the choirs of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
- Belle Food Distribution: In cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, the Belle Church of the Nazarene will have a food distribution program in the church parking lot at 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing through 1 p.m. (or earlier if the food supply runs out) on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, but those who come are asked to provide their names and addresses. Cars are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the right bordering East Ninth Street. Food items will then be loaded into cars. For additional information, phone the church office at 304-949-2568.
- Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will have its monthly Second Friday, Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. The featured group will be the Townsmen Quartet from Buffalo. Additional singers will include the Heritage Trio from Fraziers Bottom and soloist Ron Shamblin from Sissonville. Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. A time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, will follow the sing. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store in Hurricane.