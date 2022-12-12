The submission deadline for church and calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Items will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Little Blessings Ministry: The St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus have created a new ministry, Little Blessings, for new mothers in need of assistance after pregnancy. The Little Blessings pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with future dates to be announced, at 519 Holley St., St. Albans, next to St. Francis School.
- Candle-Lighting Service: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston, will have its annual candle-lighting service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The service will include music by Ron Sowell, Jeff Haught, Alasha Al-Qudwah, and Micah and Mark Atkinson. For more information, call 304-345-0021.
- Christmas Play: Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, 605 Dunbar Ave. in Dunbar, will present a Christmas play, “A Place To Call Home,” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and again at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
- Christmas Dinner Boxes: Christmas dinner boxes will be given out starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until they are gone on Saturday, Dec. 17, at First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2635 Main St. in Hurricane. The boxes will contain ham and other items to help families prepare a Christmas meal. Participants should park in the lower parking lot off of Main Street. Vehicles will be lined up by volunteers until 400 boxes are distributed. No identification, proof of income or proof of residency are required.
- Christmas in Buffalo: The Buffalo United Methodist Church congregation is having a variety of holiday activities in December. They include an Advent Bible Study every Thursday at 10 a.m. A luncheon with Santa will start at noon on Sunday, Dec. 18. There will be a Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24 (time to be announced), and a Christmas cantata at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. The church is located in the Buffalo Historic Square. For more information and updates, call Pastor Mark Harris at 304-932-3147.
- CLUMC Advent Cantata: An Advent cantata, “Journey to the Manger,” will be presented by the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Choir during the 10 a.m. worship hour Sunday, Dec. 18, at the church, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. The original work, composed by Mark Owen Martin exclusively for the CLUMC choir, is written in seven parts. The cantata is built around the texts selected by Pastor Krysta Rexrode Wolfe and tells the Advent story from the time Isaiah describes the sins of Israel to the appearance of Gabriel, a chance meeting of Elizabeth and Mary, the prophecy of John the Baptist and Jesus, to the time the people are called back to their hometowns to be registered. In the final movement, Isaiah declares that God has said his plan with not be ignored. The 45-minute work will be accompanied by overhead projections with the text as well as original artwork that supports the story.