Christmas Carol Sing-Along: Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, 1009 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will have a free Christmas carol sing-along program from noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Michael Belt, director of music, and David Donathan, guest organist, will lead the singing. A reception will follow.
Belle Christmas Program: The Belle Church of the Nazarene Children's Department will present its annual Christmas program at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, which will be followed by a soup supper in the Church Activity Building. Belle Nazarene is located at 306 East Ninth St. in Belle. For more information, call Pastor David Clark at 304-949-2568.
Christmas in Buffalo: The Buffalo United Methodist Church congregation is having a variety of holiday activities in December. They include an Advent Bible Study every Thursday at 10 a.m. There will be a Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24 (time to be announced), and a Christmas cantata at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. The church is located in the Buffalo Historic Square. For more information and updates, call Pastor Mark Harris at 304-932-3147.
Christmas Eve Services: First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston will have Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24, beginning with a family service at 5 p.m. featuring carols with church youth singing. At 7 p.m., a candlelight worship service and Communion will get underway. The church is located at 508 Second Ave. in South Charleston. Call 304-744-2333 for more information.
Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Rock Branch Independent Church, 133 Cross Lanes Drive in Nitro.
Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, located at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and phone 304-727-7140 for assistance.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information about the programs.