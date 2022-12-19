Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The submission deadline for church and calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Items will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.

Christmas Carol Sing-Along: Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, 1009 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will have a free Christmas carol sing-along  program  from noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Michael Belt, director of music, and David Donathan, guest organist, will lead the singing. A reception will follow.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you