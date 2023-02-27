The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Muskingum University Concert: The Muskingum University Department of Music will present a concert at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, 1009 Virginia St., E., in Charleston, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. The concert will include the university’s concert choir, wind ensemble, and Muskie Rocks! group. Admission is free; donations will be appreciated. Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, is a liberal arts institution affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA).
- Sissonville Critter Dinner: North Hills Baptist Church at 6108 Hills Lane in Sissonville (Charleston) will host its annual critter dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4. There will also be an archery demonstration at 4 p.m.
- Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans: Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, 1009 Virginia St., E., in Charleston, will hold its annual Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 5. The worship service celebrates the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church and will include the Beni Kedem Highlanders, Celtic music by the church’s chancel choir, and a blessing of clan tartans. The choir is under the direction of Michael Belt; the organist is Johan Botes. Wear your clan tartan or bring a swatch for a blessing (kirkin’). The worship service is part of the seventh annual Celtic Calling Gathering in Charleston.
- ‘Beatitudes’ Concert: As a part of their 2023 concert series, First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, will present a concert, “Reflections on the Beatitudes,” in the church sanctuary at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. Included on the program to be performed by Director of Music and Organist Jayson Keeton are Roberta Rowland-Raybold’s suite of organ reflections on the Beatitudes, Franz Liszt’s “Organ Mass,” and Josef Rheinberger’s “Mass for Solo Voice,” featuring soprano Lindsay Marchio. Admission is free, with donations accepted to benefit Pollen8, the FPC Hope Center, and the Appalachian Children’s Chorus Scholarship Fund. This concert is the second in a nine-event concert series at First Presbyterian Church, located at 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston. Call 304-343-8961 for additional information.
- Conversation on the DR Congo: The Baha’is of Charleston are continuing the series of Elevated Conversations, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. The Zoom event will explore the growth of community building in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Despite decades of armed conflict and displacement of more than five million refugees, Baha’is recognize the DR Congo is further ahead than any other nation in healing ethnic prejudice. Elevated Conversations focus on the spiritual aspects of current topics, in order to deepen our understanding, enhance the spirituality of our daily actions, and encourage us to connect to the principle of oneness with the wider community. For more details, including the Zoom link to the program, contact Michael Huy at 606-644-8669 or michaelhuy@bellsouth.net.
- Benefit Gospel Sing: A gospel sing, to benefit Charlotte Spears, will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, 605 Dunbar Ave. in Dunbar. The Jay Humphreys Trio and The Brighterside Quartet will sing. Love offerings will be taken.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
- Down East Boys: The Down East Boys will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
- Easter Sunday ‘Sonrise’: An Easter Sunday “Sonrise” and mid-day service will start at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Ten-Up Ministries, 12646 Coal River Road in St. Albans.
- Hall of Fame Induction/Concert: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, will have its Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, followed by a 7 p.m. concert by The Guardians. For more information, phone 304-546-8031 or visit mpbcwv.org.