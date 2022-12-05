The submission deadline for church and calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Items will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
Christmas in Buffalo: The Buffalo United Methodist Church congregation is presenting a variety of holiday activities in December. They include an Advent Bible Study every Thursday at 10 a.m. A luncheon with Santa will start at noon on Sunday, Dec. 18. There will be a Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24 (time to be announced), and a Christmas cantata will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. The church is located in the Buffalo Historic Square. For more information and updates on the Christmas Eve service, phone Pastor Mark Harris at 304-932-3147.
Render the Hearts: Render the Hearts will present a concert as part of its 2022 Christmas tour at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Second Street and Sixth Avenue in St. Albans.
Santa Party: Featuring a story, crafts, refreshments, and a visit and photo opportunities with St. Nick, a free Christmas Party with Santa is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at South Charleston Church of God, 5007 Ohio St. in South Charleston.
Christmas Drama: The drama team of Teays Valley Church of God, Acts of Praise, will present a light-hearted Christmas “whodunnit” play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Admission is free to the family-friendly show, “The Mystery of the Missing Magi,” by Brian Sylvia. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Drive-Thru Food Pantry: Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2440 U.S. 60 in Hurricane, will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
‘One Bethlehem Night:’ The Fisher Chapel Church of Sissonville will present a musical-drama-comedy, “One Bethlehem Night,” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. The church is located
1/4 mile on the road to Rippling Waters Campground. For further information, contact Joyce Good-Pitchford at 304-541-8732.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during the 6:30 p.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 11, at East Nitro Baptist Church, Elm Street and Washington Avenue in Nitro.
‘Feast of Carols:’ The Baptist Temple’s 59th annual Advent music program, “Feast of Carols,” will be presented at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the church at the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets in Charleston. The program is free. A program featuring harp and organ music will precede the Advent music program from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Belle Food Distribution: On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Belle Church of the Nazarene, in cooperation with the Mountaineer Bank, will have a food distribution in the church parking lot on East Ninth St. in Belle. Distribution will begin at 11 a.m. and continue to 1 p.m. or until the food supply runs out. There are no income regulations, however those who come are asked to provide their name and address. Cars are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot bordering East Ninth Street. Food will then be loaded into cars. To receive more information, call the church office at 304-949-2568.
CCW Holiday Luncheon: The Charleston Christian Women will host its December luncheon, open to all women, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Coonskin Park Clubhouse in Charleston. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at 11 a.m. The luncheon program will include “Music is in the Air” by musician Mark Boyd and inspirational speaker Marge Monaghan of Horseshoe, North Carolina, with the topic “From Broken to Overflowing Heart.” Violet’s Kitchen will cater the luncheon. The cost is $18. Those attending are asked to bring a donation, such as a toiletry item or hair or bath product, for the local women’s shelter. Reservations should be made by noon Monday, Dec. 12. To RSVP or receive more information, email Anna Harper at sueanddan60@icloud.com.
Little Blessings Ministry: The St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus have created a new ministry, Little Blessings, for new mothers in need of assistance after pregnancy. The Little Blessings pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with future dates to be announced, at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis School.
Candle-Lighting Service: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston, will have its annual candle-lighting service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The service will include music by Ron Sowell, Jeff Haught, Alasha Al-Qudwah, and Micah and Mark Atkinson. For more information, email ukvwv1@gmail.com or call 304-345-0021.
Christmas Play: Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, 605 Dunbar Ave. in Dunbar, will present a Christmas play, “A Place To Call Home,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and again at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
CLUMC Advent Cantata: An Advent cantata, “Journey to the Manger,” will be presented by the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Choir during the 10 a.m. worship hour Sunday, Dec. 18, at the church, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. The original work, composed by Mark Owen Martin exclusively for the CLUMC choir, is written in seven parts. The cantata is built around the texts selected by Pastor Krysta Rexrode Wolfe and tells the Advent story from the time Isaiah describes the sins of Israel to the appearance of Gabriel, a chance meeting of Elizabeth and Mary, the prophecy of John the Baptist and Jesus, to the time the people are called back to their hometowns to be registered. In the final movement, Isaiah declares that God has said his plan with not be ignored. The 45-minute work will be accompanied by overhead projections with the text as well as original artwork that supports the story.
FMBC Holiday Programs: The choir at Faith Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans will present a cantata, “A Season of Rejoicing,” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. FMBC will also present its children’s Christmas program, “A Peanut Butter Christmas,” exploring the true meaning of Christmas, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. The FMBC adult choir will present the cantata, “Journey of Christmas,” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located on U.S. 60 one mile west of W.Va. 817 (Winfield Road). For more information, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit www.fmbcwv.org.
Christmas Play: Walker Chapel Bible Church will present an indoor Christmas play, “A Dish of Blessings,” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. The church is located on Walker Ridge near Buffalo. For directions or more information, call 304-633-9737.
Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, located at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and phone 304-727-7140 for assistance.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information.