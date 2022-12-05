Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The submission deadline for church and calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Items will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.

  • Christmas in Buffalo: The Buffalo United Methodist Church congregation is presenting a variety of holiday activities in December. They include an Advent Bible Study every Thursday at 10 a.m. A luncheon with Santa will start at noon on Sunday, Dec. 18. There will be a Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24 (time to be announced), and a Christmas cantata will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. The church is located in the Buffalo Historic Square. For more information and updates on the Christmas Eve service, phone Pastor Mark Harris at 304-932-3147.
  • Render the Hearts: Render the Hearts will present a concert as part of its 2022 Christmas tour at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Second Street and Sixth Avenue in St. Albans.
  • Santa Party: Featuring a story, crafts, refreshments, and a visit and photo opportunities with St. Nick, a free Christmas Party with Santa is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at South Charleston Church of God, 5007 Ohio St. in South Charleston.
  • Christmas Drama: The drama team of Teays Valley Church of God, Acts of Praise, will present a light-hearted Christmas “whodunnit” play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Admission is free to the family-friendly show, “The Mystery of the Missing Magi,” by Brian Sylvia. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
  • Drive-Thru Food Pantry: Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2440 U.S. 60 in Hurricane, will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
  • ‘One Bethlehem Night:’ The Fisher Chapel Church of Sissonville will present a musical-drama-comedy, “One Bethlehem Night,” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. The church is located

