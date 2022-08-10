The submission deadline for church and related calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission.
- Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God’s monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing will get underway at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The Sincere Revival Quartet from southeast Ohio will be the featured group. Additional singers will include soloist Rick Towe from Point Pleasant, David and Sheila Bowen from Spencer, and staff musicians/singers Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. A time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, will follow the sing. The Hurricane First Church of God is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., Hurricane, a block north of the Dollar Tree store.
- Gospel Concert: Kevin Spencer, Fred Spencer, and the Runyon Family will perform at a gospel music concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Living With a Cause Theater, 8805 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call Fred Spencer at 740-464-6792.
- EMUMC Flea Market: Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road, Charleston, will host its 28th annual flea market at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. For more information, go to www.emumc.org or call 304-342-7351.
- Backpack Giveaway: Elk River Church of the Nazarene, First Church of the Nazarene, and the West Side Gathering will give away 300 backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 200 Park Ave. in Charleston. Also available will be multiple learning stations, as well as free concessions. The child must be present to receive the backpack and the school supplies. For more information, phone 304-342-6052.
- Family Fun Day: Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot will host its annual Family Fun Day from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Activities will include a children’s clothing giveaway, a petting zoo, inflatables, face painting, free food, and more. For more information, call 304-757-9222.
- Gospel Concert/Anniversary Celebration: St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 821 B St., St. Albans, will celebrate its 155th anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Under the direction of Minister of Music Lyn Smith, the concert will feature musical selections by Darryl Brightwell, Russell Brown, Jacob Day, Sophia Harris, the Rev. Andrew McDavid, the Rev. Jimmie McKnight, Jerry Sherrod, Philander “Sonny” Smith, the St. Paul Male Chorus, and the St. Paul Sanctuary Choir. The Anniversary Worship Service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The guest speaker will be Elder Bobby Robinson of All Nations Revival Center. There will be a Praise Dance performance by Kali Vernon. Masks are required at both events.
- ‘Sisters Share:’: The Berea Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 216 Highland Ave., South Charleston, in conjunction with the Fun Fitness Foundation, will host a free “Sisters Share” meeting for women from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The meeting will discuss using faith-based strategies to maintain peace and joy during difficult times. The guest speaker will be Dr. R. Jenee Walker of CAMC. The first in a new women’s ministry series, the event will include refreshments and conversation.
- Living Waters Dedication/Revival: A dedication service for Living Waters Ministry’s new church at 12 Avalon Circle in St. Albans will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14. Bishop Paul Chapman will dedicate the new church at 6 p.m. Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, through Saturday, Aug. 20. Pastor Charlie Shelton will preach on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings. Bishop Michael Martin will preach on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evenings. Special singers will be the Shelton Family on Monday, Our Church on Tuesday, Ron Shamblin on Thursday, the Loudermilk Family on Friday, and Rachel Horn on Saturday. The church was formerly located at 919 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes.
- Kids’ Corner Clothing: North Hills Baptist Church, 6108 Hills Lane in Sissonville, will have its Kids’ Corner clothing ministry open to the public from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Kids’ Corner ministry furnishes clothing (newborn to girls and boys 18-20), diapers, wipes, shoes, books, and other miscellaneous donated items to families in need. No adult clothing is available. For immediate assistance or additional information, call the church at 304-984-0347 and leave a message. The ministry has moved from the downstairs part of the main church to the octagon building attached directly with the main parking lot of the church. The deck box provided for donations is to the right of the entrance door.
- Community Pancake Breakfast: Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Drive, Winfield (behind McDonald’s) serves a free community pancake breakfast on the third Saturday of each month from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The next breakfast is slated for Aug. 20.
- ‘Naomi & Ruth’: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will present “Naomi and Ruth: Loyalty Among Women” on Zoom from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The Rev. Christina St. Clair will discuss the origin of her historical novel by the same name, looking at the Book of Ruth from the perspective of Jewish women, theologians, and scholars. The fee is $25, plus the cost of the book. Payment by check can be made out to WVIS and mailed to 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25311. Online registrations can be made at wvis.org or email registrations can be sent to wvisreg@gmail.com (include “Naomi and Ruth” in the subject line).