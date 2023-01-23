Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.

  • The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle on Kanawha Two Mile Road in Charleston.
  • Dustin Lambert: Dustin Lambert will sing at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot; at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Pocatalico Community Church, 7138 Sissonville Drive, Charleston; at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston; at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at New Testament Community Church; and at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Sissonville Community Church, 401 Wolf Pen Drive in Charleston.

