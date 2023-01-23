The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle on Kanawha Two Mile Road in Charleston.
Dustin Lambert: Dustin Lambert will sing at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot; at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Pocatalico Community Church, 7138 Sissonville Drive, Charleston; at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston; at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at New Testament Community Church; and at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Sissonville Community Church, 401 Wolf Pen Drive in Charleston.
Belle Food Distribution: In cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, Belle Church of the Nazarene will host food distribution in the church’s parking lot, 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or earlier if the food supply runs out) on Thursday, Feb. 9. Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, although those who come are asked to provide their name and address. Vehicles are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will loaded into vehicles there. For additional information, call the church office at 304-949-2568.
Braveheart Fellowship: Kanawha United Presbyterian Church’s Braveheart Fellowship outreach program provides free, social activities for teenagers and young adults living with developmental disabilities. A Heart Throb Valentine Party is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the church, 1009 Virginia St., E., in Charleston. A Braveheart Fellowship carnival is also scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on May 25. For more information about Braveheart Fellowship and its programs, contact Susan Marash-Minnerly at 304-549-5749 or srkmminnerly@gmail.com.
‘Follow Me’: “Follow Me” programs, featuring biblical practices for faithful living for all ages, are held every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. For further information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
Down East Boys: The Down East Boys will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
Hall of Fame Induction/Concert: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, will have its Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, followed by a 7 p.m. concert by The Guardians. For more information, phone 304-546-8031 or visit mpbcwv.org.
The Isaacs: The Isaacs will sing at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St. in Charleston. For tickets or further information, call 304-346-9627.
Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, located at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and phone 304-727-7140 for assistance.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s upper parking lot at the gymnasium entrance at the rear of the church at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, on Feb. 3 and Feb. 17.
Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information about the programs.