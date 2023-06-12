The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Community Spaghetti Dinner: Belle Nazarene Church will serve a free, community-wide spaghetti dinner on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, immediately after the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service. The menu consists of spaghetti, salad, toasted bread, assorted side dishes, drinks, and dessert. Belle Nazarene Church is located at 306 East Ninth St. in Belle.
- Nutrition Program: The Diamond United Methodist Church John 21:17 Project will offer a free, interactive series of workshops at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for the next four weeks. Kateira K. Hogan from West Virginia State University will lead the hands-on workshops which address secrets of healthy eating through fun activities and discussions. The church is located at 300 Nancy Ave. in Diamond. For more information, contact Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668.
- 11th Hour: The gospel group 11th Hour will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Aarons Fork Road in Elkview.
- Freedom Celebration: The seventh annual Freedom Celebration will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Calvary Baptist Church, 510 Maryland Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Under the direction of Music Director Barry Skeenes, singers and instrumentalists from area churches and organizations, including the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, will perform patriotic standards and other songs and music. Ed Rabel will present a reading of the Declaration of Independence during the event.
- First Baptist Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Sixth Avenue and Second Street in St. Albans. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FBC ST ALBANS to schedule an appointment to donate blood.
- Southern Gospel Concert: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro, will host Southern Gospel group The Master’s Trio, from Mount Sterling, Kentucky, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.
- Home Mission VBS: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro, will host a vacation Bible school, “Building on God’s Foundation,” from 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 through July 28. Dinner will be served first in the activity building from 5 to 6 p.m. For ages pre-K to 12th grade, the VBS will include games, crafts, music, food, and fun, while learning key foundational Bible lessons. To register or find out more, contact Beverly Hudson at beverlyhudson@frontier.com or 304-993-7377.
- Clothing Giveaway/Picnic: A clothing giveaway and picnic will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, (rain date is Sunday, Aug. 20) at Hissom Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene, 1305 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Donations of clean clothing, sorted in bags, boxes or storage bins according to size, will be accepted through Aug. 5 for the giveaway. For more information, contact Pastor Jessica Linhart at ChristianAuthor1@yahoo.com or 304-395-5791.
- Mylon Hayes Family: The Mylon Hayes Family, from Hudson, North Carolina, will sing at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave. in Charleston.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle, 847 Chapel Heights in Elkview.
- The Montgomery Family: The Montgomery Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 West Washington St. in Charleston.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of available items.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- ‘Littles’ Storytimes: “The Littles” summer storytime program, for infants to age 5 (accompanied by parent/guardian) will be held from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. Fridays in June and on Aug. 18 and 25 at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. For more information or to register for the program, telephone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
- Celebrate Recovery: Every Tuesday, Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene offers a Celebrate Recovery ministry for anyone who is struggling with past or current hurts, hang-ups or habits. There will be a light meal at 6 p.m., a large group meeting at 7 p.m., small group meetings at 8 p.m., and fellowship time at 9 p.m. Child care is available. Transportation is available by calling 304-562-5930 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. The church is located at 358 U.S. 60 in Culloden, just west of the Speedway station.
- Sermon Series: “Can America be Saved?” is a sermon series being preached by Pastor Randy Carter at Set Free Ministries, 638 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes, each Sunday at 10 a.m. The series is also broadcast on the CW on the Suddenlink/Optimum channel, Dish channel #30, and Direct TV channel 30 Sundays at 8 a.m. and at Livingfaithtv.com each Thursday at 8:30 p.m.