- Bibles & Brunch: Diamond United Methodist Church will present a Bibles & Brunch series with a study on the Book of Revelation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the church’s fellowship hall on Fairview Drive in Diamond. Contact Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668 for additional information.
- Rand Block Party: Rand First Church of the Nazarene, 305 Davidson Ave. in Rand, offers a block party Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Adult Bible study is offered from 7 to 8 p.m.
- Lunch & Learn: Diamond United Methodist Church, Fairview Drive in Diamond, will host a Lunch & Learn session on container gardening at noon on Wednesday, July 19. West Virginia Tree Minders Extension Agent Eden Clymire-Stern will provide container garden and hydroponics ideas. Participants will receive a small container, soil, and seeds for microgreens/herbs, flowers, and some vegetables. Lunch will be provided at no charge. The Lunch & Learn session is paid for in part by a grant from the United Methodist Foundation. For further information, contact Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668.
- Interactive Nutrition Workshops: Students can take part in free, interactive workshops to transform how they think about food. Kateira K. Hogan of West Virginia State University leads the workshops on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Diamond United Methodist Church on Fairview Drive in Diamond. The July 20 topic will be “Power Up Your Day.” Workshops start at 10 a.m. Email robinholstein@gmail.com for more information about the workshops.
- Tent Revival: Bethel Baptist Church will have a tent revival Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23, in the large shelter at Valley Park in Hurricane. Service times are 6 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Free food and drinks will be available, while supplies last, on Friday and Saturday.
- ‘Bacon ‘n’ Bros’: River Ridge Church Teays Valley, 1 Saturn Way in Hurricane, will host a “Bacon ‘n’ Bros” breakfast from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. The program for men will include breakfast, a guest speaker, and a time of prayer. For more information, go to riverridge.tv/events, phone 304-397-6173 or email contact@riverridge.org.
- Organ Dedication Concert: Faith Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans will host a dedication concert on the church’s new Allen organ at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, with organist David Wickerham from Crystal Falls, Michigan. The program will include “Red, White, & Blue: American Review,” featuring patriotic and music of the “American Songbook,” with some classical selections and original hymn arrangements. Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located on U.S. 60 (701 MacCorkle Ave., S.W.), one mile west of W.Va. 817 (Winfield Road). For more information about this meeting or other ministries of the church, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit www.fmbcwv.org.
- Home Mission VBS: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro, will host a vacation Bible school, “Building on God’s Foundation,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28. Dinner will be served first in the activity building from 5 to 6 p.m. each evening. Designed for children ages pre-K to 12th grade, the VBS will include games, crafts, music, food, and fun, while learning key foundational Bible lessons. To register or find out more about the VBS, contact Beverly Hudson at beverlyhudson@frontier.com or 304-993-7377.
- DaySpring Mobile Camp: Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road in Charleston, will host a free DaySpring Mobile Camp from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27. The camp is open to children ages 5 to 12. Registration forms can be downloaded from www.springheights.org or requested by calling 304-342-7351. The camp will be limited to 50 participants.
- Garrison Avenue VBS: “Gone Fishing” vacation Bible school classes will be conducted from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29, through Monday, July 31, at Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 597 Garrison Ave. in Charleston.