- Fisher Memorial Gospel Sing: Fisher Memorial Church will have a gospel sing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Believers, Four Him, Freeman Newhouse, and the church choir will sing. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center following the sing during the Fellowship Hour. The church is located a half-mile on Dudden Fork Road off the Goldtown exit of I-77. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
- The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during a gospel sing at Fisher Memorial Church, located on Dudden Fork Road off the I-77 Goldtown exit, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The group will also sing, along with soloist Jim Edens, at Kelly’s Creek Community Church on Kelly’s Creek Road in Sissonville, beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.
- Red House Revival: Lone Oak Church of God Mission, 1303 McLane Pike in Red House, will have 7 p.m. revival services daily through Sunday, Feb. 26. Josh Scarberry will preach, with special singing nightly.
- Lenten Taize Service: A Lenten Taize Prayer Service will be held in the chapel of St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St. in Charleston, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. The Taize Prayer Service is a short, candlelit, meditative service consisting of prayer, silence, and song. Enter through the doors on Quarrier Street or Leon Sullivan Way.
- Sissonville Critter Dinner: North Hills Baptist Church at 6108 Hills Lane in Sissonville (Charleston) will host its annual critter dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4. There will also be an archery demonstration at 4 p.m.
- Conversation on the DR Congo: The Baha’is of Charleston are continuing the series of Elevated Conversations, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. The Zoom event will explore the growth of community building in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Despite decades of armed conflict and displacement of more than five million refugees, Baha’is recognize the DR Congo is further ahead than any other nation in healing ethnic prejudice. Elevated Conversations focus on the spiritual aspects of current topics, in order to deepen our understanding, enhance the spirituality of our daily actions, and encourage us to connect to the principle of oneness with the wider community. For more details, including the Zoom link to the program, contact Michael Huy at 606-644-8669 or michaelhuy@bellsouth.net.
- ‘Follow Me’: “Follow Me” programs, featuring biblical practices for faithful living for all ages, are held every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. For further information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.