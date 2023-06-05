The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Belle Food Distribution: Belle Church of the Nazarene, 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, in cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, will have a distribution of food in the church’s parking lot on Thursday, June 8, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. (or sooner if the food supply runs out). Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, although those who come are asked to provide their name and address. Vehicles should enter on Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will then be loaded into vehicles. For more information, call 304-949-2568.
- Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will have its monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9. The Believers, from Sissonville, will be the featured group. Additional singers will include Jim Edens, from North Charleston, and James Hess, from northern Putnam County. Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. The children’s group, the Sneed Sisters Duet, will perform a song. A time of fellowship, with country-cooked food, will follow the sing. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
- The Believers: The Believers will sing on Friday, June 9, during the 7 p.m. Second Friday Gospel Sing at Hurricane First Church of God, 3225 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. They will also sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at Little Sandy Baptist Church on Little Sandy Road in Elkview.
- First Presbyterian Concert: As a part of its 2023 Concert Series, First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston, will present Dr. Kristina Rizzotto in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9. She is the director of music at Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church in Minneapolis and is a self-published composer for organ, choir and piano, with emphasis in sacred repertoire for religious services. Rizzotto will present First Presbyterian’s annual FestivALL organ recital, featuring music of Bach, Buxtehude, Gigout, and Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, as well as several original compositions. Admission is free, with donations accepted to benefit Fairness West Virginia, the Bream Food Pantry and Dreamer’s Food Pantry. Call 304-343-8961 for further information.
- Race Amity Day: The Bahá’ís of Charleston will host a celebration of Race Amity Day, observed annually on the second Sunday of June, at noon on Sunday, June 11, at Coonskin Park in Charleston. The celebration will focus on America’s partners for social justice, Mary McLeod Bethune and Eleanor Roosevelt, who played a vital part in the integration of the pilot program that ultimately led to America’s first Black military airmen. Before the Tuskegee Airman, the first Black Air Corps was at Institute. For more details, call Byron Hoggatt at 304-982-3474.
- Flutist/Speaker: Nitro Church of God, 1517 15th St. in Nitro, will host speaker/musician David Konstantopoulos, “That Flute Guy — David K.,” at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 11. Konstantopoulos is an award-winning flutist and speaker who has been featured on radio and television programs nationwide.
- Faith Missionary VBS: Faith Missionary Baptist Church will have vacation Bible school classes for ages 2 through 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, through Thursday, June 15. The theme will be “Stompers & Chompers — Building Dino-Sized Faith in God’s Big Plan.” Van transportation will be provided. There will be Bible stories, music, crafts, games, and snacks. The closing night will be Thursday and ice cream will be served. Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located at 701 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., one mile west of Winfield Road near St. Albans. For more information, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit www.fmbcwv.org.
- Christian Women’s Luncheon: The Charleston Christian Women group invites women of all ages to a luncheon on Wednesday, June 14, at the Coonskin Park clubhouse in Charleston. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The all-inclusive cost is $18. Reservations should be made by Monday, June 12. The featured speaker will be Amee Beckner of Magpies’ Treasures. The luncheon will also feature inspirational speaker Paula Abbot from Terrell, Texas, and musician Jim Snyder from Lewisburg. The Violet Kitchen from St. Albans will cater the luncheon. To RSVP or find out more, email Anna Harper at sueanddan60@icloud.com.
- First Baptist Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Sixth Avenue and Second Street in St. Albans. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FBC ST ALBANS to schedule an appointment.
- Southern Gospel Concert: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro, will host Southern Gospel group The Master’s Trio, from Mount Sterling, Kentucky, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.
- Home Mission VBS: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro, will host a vacation Bible school, “Building on God’s Foundation,” from 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 through July 28. Dinner will be served first in the activity building from 5 to 6 p.m. For ages pre-K to 12th grade, the VBS will include games, crafts, music, food, and fun, while learning key foundational Bible lessons. To register or find out more, contact Beverly Hudson at beverlyhudson@frontier.com or 304-993-7377.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of items.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- ‘Littles’ Storytimes: “The Littles” summer storytime program, for infants to age 5 (accompanied by parent/guardian) will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays in June (excluding June 9) and on Aug. 18 and 25 at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. For more information or to register for the program, phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.