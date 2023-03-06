The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
Jarrett Spaghetti Dinner: Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church in Elkview will serve spaghetti dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10. Spaghetti with or without meat balls, coleslaw, bread, dessert, and beverage will be available for $10. Orders can be eaten at the church at 19 Jarrett St. or carried out. Proceeds will benefit the United Methodist Women’s projects.
Hot Dog Sale: Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 2550 Wolf Pen Drive in Sissonville, will host a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, in the church’s activities building. Proceeds will be used to further the church’s ministry and mission.
Camp Meeting Services: Camp meeting services will be held Wednesday, March 15, through Friday, March 17, at the Allens Fork Community Church on Allens Fork Road in Sissonville. The Rev. Al Mendez, from Charleston, will preach on March 15, with the Allens Fork Community Church Quartet singing. Inheritance will sing on March 16 and Straight & Narrow will sing on March 17. Evangelist Calvin Ray Evans from New Boston, Ohio, will preach on March 16 and 17. For more information or directions to the church, 304-988-2156 or 304-988-9044.
Benefit Gospel Sing: A gospel sing, to benefit Charlotte Spears, will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, 605 Dunbar Ave. in Dunbar. The Jay Humphreys Trio and The Brighterside Quartet will sing. Love offerings will be taken.
Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
Down East Boys: The Down East Boys will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
Easter Sunday ‘Sonrise’: An Easter Sunday “Sonrise” and mid-day service will start at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Ten-Up Ministries, 12646 Coal River Road in St. Albans.
Hall of Fame Induction/Concert: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, will have its Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, followed by a 7 p.m. concert by The Guardians. For more information, phone 304-546-8031 or visit mpbcwv.org.
The Isaacs: The Isaacs will sing at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St. in Charleston. For tickets, call 304-346-9627.
Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or obtain more information.
Lighthouse Food Pantry: The Lighthouse Baptist Academy food pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month for those needing food items. The academy is located at Lighthouse Baptist Church at 2440 U.S. 60 in Hurricane. For more information, call 304-562-3900 or go to www.lbchurricane.org.