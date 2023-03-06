Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.

  • Jarrett Spaghetti Dinner: Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church in Elkview will serve spaghetti dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10. Spaghetti with or without meat balls, coleslaw, bread, dessert, and beverage will be available for $10. Orders can be eaten at the church at 19 Jarrett St. or carried out. Proceeds will benefit the United Methodist Women’s projects.
  • Hot Dog Sale: Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 2550 Wolf Pen Drive in Sissonville, will host a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, in the church’s activities building. Proceeds will be used to further the church’s ministry and mission.
  • Camp Meeting Services: Camp meeting services will be held Wednesday, March 15, through Friday, March 17, at the Allens Fork Community Church on Allens Fork Road in Sissonville. The Rev. Al Mendez, from Charleston, will preach on March 15, with the Allens Fork Community Church Quartet singing. Inheritance will sing on March 16 and Straight & Narrow will sing on March 17. Evangelist Calvin Ray Evans from New Boston, Ohio, will preach on March 16 and 17. For more information or directions to the church, 304-988-2156 or 304-988-9044.
  • Benefit Gospel Sing: A gospel sing, to benefit Charlotte Spears, will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, 605 Dunbar Ave. in Dunbar. The Jay Humphreys Trio and The Brighterside Quartet will sing. Love offerings will be taken.
  • Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
  • Down East Boys: The Down East Boys will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
  • Easter Sunday ‘Sonrise’: An Easter Sunday “Sonrise” and mid-day service will start at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Ten-Up Ministries, 12646 Coal River Road in St. Albans.

