- Guided Book Study: Jerry McMahon will lead an eight-week guided book study, via Zoom, of Richard Gailliardetz’s “An Unfinished Council.” Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, and continuing through Nov. 10, the book study will address the five traits of the church prior to Vatican II and other topics in the book. The cost is a requested donation of $75, along with the cost of the book. Registration must be made online at wvisreg@gmail.com
- K.C. Food Drive: The Nurture ‘N’ Action team of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, 4615 MacCorkle Ave., Kanawha City, will sponsor a food drive for Common Grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in the parking lot. All donations are welcome; suggested items include: peanut butter and jelly, fruit in its own juice, green beans, canned meat (such as tuna or chicken), pasta, spaghetti sauce, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, soup, peas, mixed vegetables, pancake mix and syrup, and unsweetened, family-size cereal. Make sure donated items have not expired. For more information, call 304-925-1413.
- Gospel Sing: Fisher Memorial Church will host a gospel sing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, featuring Second String, For Him, Freeman Newhouse, and the church choir. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center after the sing. Fisher Memorial Church is located a half-mile on Dudden Fork Road off the Goldtown exit of Interstate 77. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
- Song & Word Services: Mount Union Church in Pliny will host song and word services on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Greenway will preach, with singing by The Generations. Greenway will also preach at 10 a.m. Sunday, with Darlene Nance singing.
- Mountain Heights Homecoming: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., South Charleston, will have their Homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 25. Lunch will be served after the morning worship service. Preaching will be Jonathan Deweese at 11 a.m. and Tom Price at 2 p.m. The Trinity Heirs will sing.
- The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans.