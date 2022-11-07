Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will have its next monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The Brighterside Quartet, from Belva, will be the featured group. Additional singers will include the Family Ties Trio, from Liberty, and soloist Jimmy McKnight from Institute. Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. A time of fellowship, with a variety of soups and finger foods, will follow the singing. Hurricane Church of God is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store. This will be the last program until the second Friday of April 2023.
Fall Bazaar/Food Sale: Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston, will have a fall bazaar and hot dog and baked goods sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. For more information, visit elkrivernaz.com.
Men’s Day: Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church’s Men’s Day 2022 service will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. The guest speaker will be Marshall Murray, of the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus. The church is located at 607 Shrewsbury St. in Charleston. Adherence to current indoor COVID-19 guidelines is mandatory. For more information, contact the church at 304-343-1873.
Ordination/Installation: The New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City, 45424 Washington Ave., S.E., Charleston, will have an official ordination/installation for Senior Pastor David M. Fryson at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, with the Right Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Heyliger presiding. At the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, the church will celebrate Friends and Family Day, and a dinner will follow immediately after the morning service. For more information, call 304-692-3436.
The Believers: The Believers will sing at the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Pleasant View United Methodist Church, located on Fisher Ridge Road in Jackson County.
Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing during the 11 a.m. service Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Nitro Church of the Nazarene, 1400 Sattes Circle in Nitro.
Zoom Program: At 3 p.m.. Sunday, Nov. 13, the Baha’is of Charleston will host an Elevated Conservations program via Zoom with Maryam Safajoo, titled “The Tragedy of Religious Fanaticism.” Safajoo holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Tufts University. She is a Persian-American painter based now in Morgantown. Her paintings narrate the stories of the contemporary situation after the 1979 Iranian revolution of the Iranian Baha’i community, Iran’s largest religious minority. The Elevated Conversations series focus on the spiritual aspects of topics, in order to deepen our understanding, enhance the spirituality of our daily actions, and encourage us to connect in both a spiritual and practical cycle of growth and development. A link for Sunday’s Zoom program can be requested by emailing BahaisCharlestonWV@live.com.
Vendor Sale/Hot Dogs: Teays Valley Church of God will host their annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show and Hot Dog Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step, in Scott Depot. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Haikal Thanksgiving Dinner: The second annual Haikal Family Memorial Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at The Bridge (formerly Scarlet Oaks Country Club), 279 Dairy Road in Poca. For more information, contact Pastor Mike Ramsey at 304-741-1480.
Church Basketball League: The Charleston Church Recreation Association is preparing for the 2022-2023 church basketball league. The league will consist of a K-2 instructional division and boys and girls teams for the elementary school, middle school and high school divisions. Any house of worship interested in participating in the league can contact Rob Yandow at rob.yandow@gmail.com or 207-475-8450 to register or receive more information.
Belle Children’s Services: Belle Church of the Nazarene, 306 East Ninth St. in Belle, has announced its children’s services are now being held every Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m., in addition to children’s church held during Sunday morning worship services at 11 a.m. The services are conducted under the direction of Tracy Cook and Paula Clark. For more information, call the church at 304-949-2568.
Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, located at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until about four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and phone 304-727-7140 for assistance.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information.