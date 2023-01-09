The submission deadline for church items is noon the Wednesday a week prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
Dustin Lambert: Dustin Lambert will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at New Testament Community Church, 730 Utah Hollow Road in Charleston. Lambert will also sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston and at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at New Testament Community Church and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Sissonville Community Church, 401 Wolf Pen Drive in Charleston.
Brian Free & Assurance: Brian Free & Assurance will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Rock Branch Independent Church, 133 Cross Lanes Drive in Nitro.
The Needhams: The Needhams will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at West Virginia Home Mission Church, 1128 Benematti Ave. in Nitro.
Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
Down East Boys: The Down East Boys will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
Hall of Fame Induction/Concert: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, will have its Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, followed by a 7 p.m. concert by The Guardians. For more information, phone 304-546-8031 or visit mpbcwv.org.
The Isaacs: The Isaacs will sing at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St. in Charleston. For tickets or further information, call 304-346-9627.
Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, located at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and phone 304-727-7140 for assistance.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information about the programs.