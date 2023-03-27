Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.

‘Tail and Trail’: River Ridge Church of Teays Valley will host “Tail and Trail” from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The church will put a fun spin on a traditional Easter egg event and feature a 30-minute, interactive stage show, followed by an egg hunt. “Tale and Trail” activities will accommodate children ages 2 to fifth grade. Families should register at riverridge.tv/taleandtrail.

