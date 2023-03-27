The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
‘Tail and Trail’: River Ridge Church of Teays Valley will host “Tail and Trail” from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The church will put a fun spin on a traditional Easter egg event and feature a 30-minute, interactive stage show, followed by an egg hunt. “Tale and Trail” activities will accommodate children ages 2 to fifth grade. Families should register at riverridge.tv/taleandtrail.
- Backwoods Bash: David Armstrong, David Fletcher and Pastor David Clark will lead Belle Nazarene Church’s second annual Backwoods Bash, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1. The day-long four-wheeler ride will meet at the Old Stone House located on the lower side of Belle just past the DuPont plant. A hot dog lunch is planned. Anyone interested in joining the ride should call the church at 304-949-2568 before noon Friday, March 31, to reserve a place in the caravan.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave., Charleston.
- Buffalo Easter Bazaar: The Buffalo Church of the Nazarene, 20531 Buffalo Road in Buffalo, will host Easter Bazaar 2023 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. The Buffalo Church of the Nazarene Ladies Aid will have its homemade peanut butter, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut, and mint chocolate chip eggs, along with homemade suckers and candies, for purchase. Also available will be carry-out lunches of hot dogs, potato salad and macaroni salad. Onsite vendors will include Designs by Linda, Reed’s Baskets, Twinkle Diamond Boutique, and homemade items by Tami Craig and Janet Hyre.
- Winfield Easter Eggs: The Pulse Winfield Church, 5368 W.Va. 34 in Winfield, will host an Easter egg hunt from 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
- Easter Gospel Sing: Mountain Mission Inc. will host its Easter gospel sing at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church. National recording artists Jeff and Sheri Easter and The Down East Boys will perform. The church is located at 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. Admission is free. Love offerings will be accepted to help feed the homeless and underprivileged this Easter. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, call 304-344-3407.
- BUMC Easter Programs: Buffalo United Methodist Church will host an Easter egg hunt for children following the 9:45 a.m. worship service on Sunday, April 2. A Holy Week service will start at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3. The church will be open on Good Friday, April 7, from noon until 3 p.m. for a time of prayer and meditation. On Easter morning, Sunday, April 9, the church will serve a free breakfast following the sunrise service at Buffalo Memorial Park. The church is located in the Buffalo Historic Square.
- The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, at Baber Agee United Methodist Church, 6488 Rocky Fork Road in Cross Lanes.
- Buffalo Holy Week Services: “The Way of the Cross” will be the theme of Holy Week services in Buffalo. Services will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at Faith Christian Fellowship, with Pastor Mitchell Burch preaching. On Monday, April 3, Pastor Johnathan Nelson will bring the message at Buffalo United Methodist at 7 p.m. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, Pastor Mark Harris will speak at Buffalo Nazarene Church. Pastor Paul Boggess will speak at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, at Buffalo Church of God. Each church will present special singing at every service as well as a community choir under the direction of Randy Parson each evening.
- Music at First Presby: As part of its 2023 Concert Series, First Presbyterian Church will present “The Seven Last Words of Christ” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian. The Charleston Civic Chorus will be featured on the program which includes three pieces by Théodore Dubois: “Hosannah,”“Sanctus” and “The Seven Last Words of Christ.” Internationally recognized guest soloists include Mary Beth Pittman, soprano; Eric Christopher Perry, tenor; and Will Prapestis, baritone. First Presby’s two organs will be played by David Donathan and Chris Engel, and the choir will be accompanied by a 32-piece chamber orchestra. Admission is free, with donations benefiting Pollen8, the FPC Hope Center and the Appalachian Children’s Chorus Scholarship Fund. This concert is the third in a nine-event concert series at the church, which is located at 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston. For more information, phone 304-343-8961.
- TVCOG Easter Eggs: Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, will host its annual Easter “Eggstravaganza” from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The event will feature Easter egg hunts, including a special needs egg hunt; a children’s clothing giveaway; inflatables; face painting; interactive Easter stations; and more. Activities will take place rain or shine. For more information, call 304-757-9222.
- Easter Sunday ‘Sonrise’: An Easter Sunday “Sonrise” and mid-day service will start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, at Ten-Up Ministries, 12646 Coal River Road in St. Albans.
- Easter Cantata: Faith Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans will present its Easter program at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. The adult choir will present the Easter story as set forth in the cantata “Shadow of the Cross.” Following the program, Pastor Mike Hager will preach. The program will be live streamed; links to the live stream can be found at www.fmbcwv.org. Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located on U.S. 60 one mile west of W.Va. 817 (Winfield Road). For more information, call Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or go to www.fmbcwv.org.
- Belle Food Distribution: In cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, Belle Church of the Nazarene will have a food distribution in the church’s parking lot, 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or earlier if the food supply runs out) on Thursday, April 13. Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, but those who come are asked to provide their name and address. Vehicles are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will then be loaded into vehicles. For more information, phone the church office at 304-949-2568.
- WVIS Zoom Programs: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will present two Zoom programs in April. “Living in the Gap: Growing in the Ability to Respond Rather Than React” will be streamed from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursdays, April 13 through May 4. A donation of $70 is requested; all materials will be provided. To register, email wvisreg@gmail.com. “Life of the Beloved,” a five-week program, will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, April 17 through May 15. The program will be based on Henri Nouwen’s book, “Life of the Beloved: Spiritual Living in a Secular World.” The cost is a $25 donation plus the cost of the book. To register, email wvisreg@gmail.com. For more information about these and other WVIS Zoom programs, contact Sister Mary Irene Sorber at 201-230-2362 or wvismaryirene@aol.com.
- Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will host its monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14. The featured group will be The Brighterside Quartet. Additional singers will include Randy Parsons from Buffalo and Rose Perry from Ashford. Staff musicians are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke and Dorsey Johnson. The children’s group, the Sneed Sisters Duet, will also sing. Immediately after the service will be a time of fellowship, with a variety of Italian food items. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
- Free Steak Dinner: Belle Nazarene Church, 306 East Ninth St. in Belle, will serve a free community dinner at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, following the 11 a.m. worship service. The menu will consist of baked steak, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, along with assorted side dishes, drinks and dessert.
- Spring Revival: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston, will have spring revival services with evangelist Wayne Runyon at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, and 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21.
- Hall of Fame Induction/Concert: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, will have its Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, followed by a 7 p.m. concert by The Guardians. For more information, phone 304-546-8031 or visit mpbcwv.org.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more items. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of items.
- Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or obtain more information.
- Lighthouse Food Pantry: The Lighthouse Baptist Academy food pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month for those needing food items. The academy is located at Lighthouse Baptist Church at 2440 U.S. 60 in Hurricane. For more information, call 304-562-3900 or go to www.lbchurricane.org.
- ‘The Insectman’: Karl Priest offers a PowerPoint presentation disputing evolution and brings several insect specimens to view at the free presentations. For more information, contact Priest at 304-769-0217.