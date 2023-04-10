The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Dustin Lambert: Dustin Lambert will sing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Leatherwood Baptist Church, 7396 Aarons Fork Road in Elkview.
- Spring Revival: Lucinda Baptist Church, 3407 County Road 66, in Proctorville, Ohio, will have spring revival services at 7 p.m. April 12 through April 15. Preaching and singing will be Jason Adams and the Lucinda Church Singers on Wednesday, Garrett Hale and His Singing Servants on Thursday, Justin May and The Gate City Quartet on Friday, and Ernie Brooks and Ellen and Kaeli Groves on Saturday. For more information, call Pastor Will Bullock at 681-373-7007.
- Belle Food Distribution: In cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, Belle Church of the Nazarene will have a food distribution in the church’s parking lot, 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or earlier if the food supply runs out) on Thursday, April 13. Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, but those who come are asked to provide their name and address. Vehicles are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will then be loaded into vehicles. For more information, phone the church office at 304-949-2568.
- WVIS Zoom Programs: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will present two Zoom programs in April. “Living in the Gap: Growing in the Ability to Respond Rather Than React” will be streamed from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursdays, April 13 through May 4. A donation of $70 is requested; all materials will be provided. To register, email wvisreg@gmail.com. “Life of the Beloved,” a five-week program, will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, April 17 through May 15. The program will be based on Henri Nouwen’s book, “Life of the Beloved: Spiritual Living in a Secular World.” The cost is a $25 donation plus the cost of the book. To register, email wvisreg@gmail.com. For more information about these and other WVIS Zoom programs, contact Sister Mary Irene Sorber at 201-230-2362 or wvismaryirene@aol.com.
- Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will host its monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14. The featured group will be The Brighterside Quartet. Additional singers will include Randy Parsons from Buffalo and Rose Perry from Ashford. Staff musicians are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke and Dorsey Johnson. The children’s group, the Sneed Sisters Duet, will also sing. Immediately after the service will be a time of fellowship, with a variety of Italian food items. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
- Aldersgate Rummage Sale: Aldersgate United Methodist Church will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center adjacent to the church at 6823 Sissonville Drive in Charleston.
- Backwoods Bash: The Belle Nazarene Church’s Backwoods Bash scheduled for April 1 was postponed due to weather conditions and illness. David Armstrong, David Fletcher and Pastor David Clark will lead the rescheduled caravan at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15. The day-long 4-wheeler ride will meet at the Old Stone House located on the lower side of Belle just past the DuPont Plant. A lunch of hot dogs with all the trimmings will be provided for participants. Anyone interested in joining this ride should call the church at 304-949-2568 before noon on Friday, April 14.
- Free Steak Dinner: Belle Nazarene Church, 306 East Ninth St. in Belle, will serve a free community dinner at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, following the 11 a.m. worship service. The menu will consist of baked steak, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, along with assorted side dishes, drinks and dessert.
- The Believers: The Believers will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at Stone Lick Community Church on Stone Lick Road off the I-77 Kenna exit.
- Spring Revival: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston, will have spring revival services with evangelist Wayne Runyon at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, and 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21.
- Hot Dog Sale: Sharon First Church of God, 2122 Cabin Creek Road, Dry Branch, will have a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21. For more information, call 304-595-6134 or 304-881-3440.
- First Responders’ Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host and serve an appreciation luncheon on Friday, April 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church activity building on Benamatti Avenue in Nitro for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees.
- Hall of Fame Induction/Concert: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, will have its Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, followed by a 7 p.m. concert by The Guardians. For more information, phone 304-546-8031 or visit mpbcwv.org.
- Foster Care Summit: Chestnut Mountain Village, a ministry of Chestnut Mountain Ranch, will present the All In Foster Care Summit on Wednesday, May 3, at River Ridge Church Teays Valley in Hurricane. Topics will include the role of faith-based and community efforts in foster care, how churches can help vulnerable children and families, and successful national and state faith-based efforts to improve foster care. Attendees will also hear from former foster youth about their experiences and speakers such as Jason Weber, national director of foster care initiatives at the Christian Alliance for Orphans and author of “More Than Enough: Transforming Foster Care Where You Live;” Dr. John DeGarmo, director of the Foster Care Institute and author of “Faith and Foster Care” and “The Church and Foster Care; and Lynn Johnson, president and founder of All In Fostering Futures and former assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families. The summit check-in will start at 8 a.m. The program will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendees should register in advance. To register or learn more about the program, go to cmvwv.org.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of items.
- Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.