- Living Waters Sales: Living Water Ministries will have a rummage sale, hot dog sale, and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at its new location, Avalon Circle in St. Albans.
- Kids’ Corner: North Hills Baptist Church, 6108 Hills Lane, Charleston, will have its Kids’ Corner ministry open to the public from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Kids’ Corner furnishes clothing (newborn to girls and boys 18-20), diapers, wipes, shoes, books, and other miscellaneous items as they are donated. No adult clothing is available. For immediate assistance, call the church office at 304-984-0347 and leave a message for a return call.
- The Quest: The Quest classes return to Winfield Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Classes will be available for kindergarten through fifth grade children, teenagers, and adults from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. A light meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. Winfield Church of the Nazarene is located at 10822 Winfield Road in Winfield. For additional information, phone 304-586-2180 or go online to www.winfieldnazarene.com
- Free Naxolone Day: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, will participate in Free Naxolone Day, offering Narcan doses, training, and resources from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. For more information, contact Pastor Krysta Rexrode-Wolfe at krystarexrodewolfe@gmail.com or call the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church office at 304-776-3081.
- Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will have its next monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing on Friday, Sept. 9, starting at 7 p.m. The featured group will be The Believers Quartet from Sissonville. Additional singers will include soloist Jim Edens from Charleston and Kim Johnson from Dade City, Florida. Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. A time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, will follow the sing. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
- Flea Market: Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle will hold a flea market and a BBQ, hot dog, and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at its Activity Building, located at 115 Steele St. in Dunbar, behind the church at 2011 Roxalana Road.
- Coffeehouse-Style Concert: Featuring a free concert by singer, songwriter, and storyteller Mark Cable, a coffeehouse-style concert will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington St., W., Charleston. Desserts will be served. For more information, call 304-342-4988.
- House of Miracles Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, now operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions to the pantry or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church provides free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on specified Fridays. The September dates of distribution are Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. The normal first and third Friday of the month schedule will resume in October. There are no income requirements to receive items, but ID for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.
- Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans will provide free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Fridays, resuming on Sept. 9. The programs offer stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information.