- Camp Meeting Services: Camp meeting services will be held Wednesday, March 15, through Friday, March 17, at the Allens Fork Community Church on Allens Fork Road in Sissonville. The Rev. Al Mendez, from Charleston, will preach on March 15, with the Allens Fork Community Church Quartet singing. Inheritance will sing on March 16 and Straight & Narrow will sing on March 17. Evangelist Calvin Ray Evans from New Boston, Ohio, will preach on March 16 and 17. For more information or directions to the church, 304-988-2156 or 304-988-9044.
- Benefit Gospel Sing: A gospel sing, to benefit Charlotte Spears, will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, 605 Dunbar Ave. in Dunbar. The Jay Humphreys Trio and The Brighterside Quartet will sing. Love offerings will be taken.
- Lenten Taize Service: A Lenten Taize Prayer Service will be held in the chapel at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. The Taize prayer service is a short, candlelit, meditative service consisting of prayer, silence and song. The church is located on the corner of Leon Sullivan Way and Quarrier street in Charleston; enter through the doors on Quarrier Street or Leon Sullivan Way.
- Spring Revival: Faith Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans will have spring revival services Sunday, March 19, through Wednesday, March 22. Sunday meetings will be Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m., and the evening service at 6 p.m. Services on Monday through Wednesday will be nightly at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Ron Williams, a veteran of the U.S. Marines and a pastor and full-time evangelist for more than 50 years. His preaching has a strong emphasis on strengthening families. The Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located at 701 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., one mile west of Winfield Road near St. Albans. FMBC is an independent, fundamental, Bible-believing church. For more information call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit www.fmbcwv.org.
- The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing on Monday, March 20, during a 7 p.m. revival service at Rock Branch Independent Church, 133 Cross Lanes Drive, Nitro.
- Edible Easter Eggs: The Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Women are taking orders for decorated Easter eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut, and peanut butter, dipped in milk or dark chocolate. Each egg is hand decorated and costs $5. The eggs will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Also on April 1, crafts, baked goods, hot dogs, and barbecues will be for sale at the church’s Spring Festival. To place an order, call the church, 304-562-5903, or email orders to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject “Easter Eggs” by March 24. For directions to the church office, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Dunbar Mountain Mission, 605 Dunbar Ave. in Dunbar and at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
- Easter Gospel Sing: Mountain Mission Inc. will host its Easter gospel sing at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church. National recording artists Jeff and Sheri Easter and The Down East Boys will perform. The church is located at 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. Admission is free. Love offerings will be accepted to help feed the homeless and underprivileged this Easter. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, call 304-344-3407.
- Easter Sunday ‘Sonrise’: An Easter Sunday “Sonrise” and mid-day service will start at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Ten-Up Ministries, 12646 Coal River Road in St. Albans.