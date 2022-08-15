The submission deadline for church and calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Items will also be placed each week online at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Living Waters Revival: Revival services will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, through Saturday, Aug. 20, at Living Waters Ministry, 12 Avalon Circle, St. Albans. Pastor Charlie Shelton will preach on Wednesday and Friday evenings. Bishop Michael Martin will preach on Thursday and Saturday evenings. Special singers will be the Ron Shamblin on Thursday, the Loudermilk Family on Friday, and Rachel Horn on Saturday.
- Kids’ Corner Clothing: North Hills Baptist Church, 6108 Hills Lane in Sissonville, will have its Kids’ Corner clothing ministry open to the public from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Kids’ Corner ministry furnishes clothing (newborn to girls and boys 18-20), diapers, wipes, shoes, books, and other miscellaneous donated items to families in need. No adult clothing is available. For immediate assistance or additional information, call the church at 304-984-0347 and leave a message. The ministry has moved from the downstairs part of the main church to the octagon building attached directly with the main parking lot of the church. The deck box provided for donations is to the right of the entrance door.
- Community Pancake Breakfast: Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Drive, Winfield (behind McDonald’s) serves a free community pancake breakfast on the third Saturday of each month from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The next breakfast is slated for Aug. 20.
- Clothes Closet: The Fifth Avenue Church of God, on the corner of Fifth Avenue and E Street in South Charleston, will open its community clothes closet from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 20. All clothes are free to those in need of good, clean clothing for men, women and children. Park in the E Street parking lot, enter the side doors, and follow the signs down the stairs. Masks are required.
- Hot Dogs/Pet Adoption: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Along with hot dogs, chips, desserts, and beverages will be available to purchase. New Hope Animal Rescue will be on the parking lot with dogs and photos of cats that need adoption and foster homes.
- ‘Naomi & Ruth’: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will present “Naomi and Ruth: Loyalty Among Women” on Zoom from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The Rev. Christina St. Clair will discuss the origin of her historical novel by the same name, looking at the Book of Ruth from the perspective of Jewish women, theologians, and scholars. The fee is $25, plus the cost of the book. Payment by check can be made out to WVIS and mailed to 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25311. Online registrations can be made at wvis.org or email registrations can be sent to wvisreg@gmail.com (include “Naomi and Ruth” in the subject line).
- Hot Dog Sale: Buffalo Church of God, W.Va. 62 and Church St., Buffalo, will host a hot dog sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Eat-in and carryout orders will be accepted. The sale will also include homemade arts and crafts, a silent auction, and yard sale items (outside, weather permitting).
- The Believers: The Believers will sing during an outdoor gospel sing that starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at New Testament Community Church on Utah Road off of Martins Branch Road in Sissonville.
- Foster Parents’ Night Out: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes, will host a Back-to-School Foster Parents’ Night Out from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. RSVPs are required by Friday, Aug. 19. Visit crosslanesumc.org or email crosslanesumc@gmail.com to RSVP or for more information.
- EVCS Yard Sale: The Elk Valley Christian School Senior Class will sponsor a huge yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the parking lot of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview. Yard sale, craft and vendor spaces are available for $15 each or $25 for two. Bring your own table. All items offered should be family oriented. Fees will be collected during set-up. To reserve spaces, call/text 304-553-1371 or 304-610-1042. EVCS Senior Class members will sell concessions.
- Praise & Worship Service: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., South Charleston, will have a praise and worship service, featuring Dustin Lambert, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
- Living Waters Sales: Living Water Ministries will have a rummage sale, hot dog sale, and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at its new location, Avalon Circle, St. Albans.
- House of Miracles Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, now operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions to the pantry or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Littles Summer Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans will provide free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 19 and Aug. 26. The programs offer stories, crafts, summertime activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to sign up for the programs or to receive additional information about them.