- Church Basketball League: The Charleston Church Recreation Association is preparing for the 2022-2023 church basketball league. The league will consist of a K-2 instructional division and boys and girls teams for the elementary school, middle school and high school divisions. Any house of worship interested in participating in the league can contact Rob Yandow at rob.yandow@gmail.com or 207-475-8450 to register or receive more information.
- EVCS Fall Festival: Elk Valley Christian School will host a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the EVCS gymnasium located behind Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive, Elkview. The festival will include craft and other vendors, concessions, and crafts and a movie for children.
- Cookie Sale: The United Women of Faith will have a cookie sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Wesley Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston. A variety of cookies will be available for 50 cents each or $5 for a dozen.
- Forrest Burdette Fall Festival: The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, will sponsor the annual Arts, Crafts and Vendors event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. It will feature crafters and more than 30 vendors with a wide variety of merchandise, including jewelry, unusual and hand-crafted wood items, one-of-kind specialty bags, unique fabric and tole-painted gifts, and more, for holiday shopping. There will also be baked goods and candies, the “famous” Forrest Burdette hot dogs, barbecues, and drinks available for purchase. The United Methodist Women support local, state and world mission projects with funds raised from community events such as this one. For directions to the church, go to www.forrestburdette.com. Parking will be available on the Virginia Avenue and Conner Street parking lots. Call the church office at 304-562-5903 for more information.
- Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will have its monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The Brighterside Quartet, from Belva, will be the featured group. Additional singers will include the Family Ties Trio, from Liberty, and soloist Jimmy McKnight from Institute. Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. A time of fellowship, with a variety of soups and finger foods, will follow the singing. Hurricane Church of God is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store. This will be the last program until the second Friday of April 2023.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing during the 11 a.m. service Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Nitro Church of the Nazarene, 1400 Sattes Circle in Nitro.
- Fall Fest Vendors Sought: Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot is accepting vendors for the church’s annual Fall Fest slated for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Local and regional crafters are invited to sell their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads, and baked goods will be available for purchase during the Fall Fest. Crafters and vendors who would like to participate can purchase a 10-foot-by-10-foot space for $20 (8-foot-long display tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $5). For more information or to reserve a space by the Nov. 15 deadline, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off of Teays Valley Road.
- Haikal Thanksgiving Dinner: The second annual Haikal Family Memorial Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at The Bridge (formerly Scarlet Oaks Country Club), 279 Dairy Road in Poca. For more information, contact Pastor Mike Ramsey at 304-741-1480.
- Belle Children’s Services: Belle Church of the Nazarene, 306 East Ninth St. in Belle, has announced its children’s services are now being held every Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m., in addition to children’s church held during Sunday morning worship services at 11 a.m. The services are conducted under the direction of Tracy Cook and Paula Clark. For more information, call the church at 304-949-2568.
- Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, located at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until about four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and phone 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information.