- Interactive Nutrition Workshops: Students are invited to take part in free, interactive workshops to transform the way they think about food. Kateira K. Hogan of West Virginia State University leads the workshops on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Diamond United Methodist Church in Diamond. The Thursday, July 6, program will be “Eating More Whole Grains.” The July 11 and July 13 workshops will address “Healthier Foods — Fast.” The July 18 and 20 topic will be “Power Up Your Day.” Each workshop gets underway at 10 a.m. Email robinholstein@gmail.com for more details.
- Highlawn Block Party/VBS: Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave. in St. Albans, will host a block party from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, featuring hot dogs, cotton candy, face painting, games, prizes, and more. The party will also serve as the kickoff for the church’s “Power Lab” vacation Bible school, taking place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 12 through Aug. 9, for children ages 4 to 12.
- The Believers: The Believers will sing at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 9, at Grandview Baptist Church, 2769 Grandview Ridge Road in Red House.
- Southern Gospel Concert: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro, will host Southern Gospel group The Master’s Trio, from Mount Sterling, Kentucky, at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
- Second-Friday Gospel Sing: Hurricane First Church of God will host its monthly Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14. The Waymarks Quartet, from the Barboursville area, will be the featured group. Other singers will include The Family Ties Trio from Liberty and Cory Clark from Alcoa. Staff musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. A time of fellowship and food will follow the sing. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
- Home Mission VBS: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro, will host a vacation Bible school, “Building on God’s Foundation,” from 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 through July 28. Dinner will be served first in the activity building from 5 to 6 p.m. For ages pre-K to 12th grade, the VBS will include games, crafts, music, food, and fun, while learning key foundational Bible lessons. To register or find out more, contact Beverly Hudson at beverlyhudson@frontier.com or 304-993-7377.
- DaySpring Mobile Camp: Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road in Charleston, will host a free DaySpring Mobile Camp from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27. The camp is open to children ages 5 to 12. Registration forms can be downloaded from www.springheights.org or requested by calling 304-342-7351. The camp will be limited to 50 participants.
- Clothing Giveaway/Picnic: A clothing giveaway and picnic will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, (rain date is Sunday, Aug. 20) at Hissom Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene, 1305 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Donations of clean clothing, sorted in bags, boxes or storage bins according to size, will be accepted through Aug. 5 for the giveaway. For more information, contact Pastor Jessica Linhart at ChristianAuthor1@yahoo.com or 304-395-5791.
- Mylon Hayes Family: The Mylon Hayes Family, from Hudson, North Carolina, will sing at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave. in Charleston.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle, 847 Chapel Heights in Elkview.