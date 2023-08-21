The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Bibles & Brunch: Diamond United Methodist Church presents a Bibles & Brunch series with a study on the Book of Revelation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the church’s fellowship hall on Fairview Drive in Diamond. Call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668 for further information.
- Mount Pleasant Yard Sale: Sponsored by the Elk Valley Christian School senior class, a huge yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the parking lot of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview. Vendors and crafters can rent a space for $15 or two spaces for $25; fees will be collected during the set-ups. Vendors and crafters should bring their own tables. Vendor items should be family oriented. To reserve space, call or text 304-553-2324 to reserve your space. The EVCS senior class will sell concessions.
- Gospel Sing: The Brighterside Quartet will sing at Fisher Memorial Church at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. For Him, Freeman Newhouse, and the church choir will also sing. Refreshments will be served in the Family Center following the sing during the Fellowship Hour. The church is located a half-mile on Dudden Fork Road off the Goldtown exit of Interstate 77, 19 miles north of Charleston. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
- The Montgomery Family: The Montgomery Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 West Washington St. in Charleston.
- The Believers: The Believers will sing on Sunday, Aug. 27, first during 10 a.m. Homecoming services at Adda Baptist Church on Hurricane Creek Road in Putnam County and then at the 6:30 p.m. service at Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle on Kanawha Two Mile Road in Charleston.
- Rally Day: Christ Church United Methodist will have its annual Rally Day starting at noon on Sunday, Aug. 27, on Morris Street (between Quarrier and Virginia streets) in Charleston or inside the church in the event of rain. Rally Day is a yearly back-to-school/fall event to welcome people back to the church after summer break. The event will include free food, face painting, inflatables for children, games, music, and a cakewalk.
- Back-to-Church Sunday: Kanawha United Presbyterian Church will celebrate its Back-to-Church Sunday at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. The church invites anyone who has been away from church for any reason to reconnect. The 11 a.m. worship service will feature the message by the Rev. W. Patterson Lyles; music by the chancel choir, led by Music Director Michael Belt and organist Dr. Johan Botes; and The Puppets. Lunch will follow the service. The church is located at 1009 Virginia St., E., in Charleston.
- Bible Block Party: Campbell Memorial Baptist Church, located behind the Grant’s supermarket in Smithers, will present a Bible block party from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. For ages 3 through high school, the block party will include food, inflatables, games, face painting, music, Bible stories, and more. For more information, call 304-442-2142.
- Back to Church Musical: A back to church musical will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1530 Third Ave. in Charleston. All EBC choirs will sing, along with special guests the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus and the First Baptist Church of Vandalia Male Chorus. Call 304-766-8154 for more information.
- Fairview UMC Homecoming/Revival: Fairview United Methodist Church, 5012 Pebble Drive in Cross Lanes, will be having Homecoming and revival starting Sunday, Sept. 10, with Sunday School at 10 a.m., Morning Worship at 11 a.m., dinner on the grounds at 12:30 p.m., and singing with the McCune Family at 2 p.m. Revival services will be held Monday through Friday at 7 p.m., with Pastor Robbie Parsons preaching each evening. Singing will take place each evening with Inheritance, The Sharp Family, Heaven’s Call Trio, Eskins Family Revival, and Four the Gospel.
- Benefit Gospel Sing: A benefit gospel sing for the Hezekiah drug recovery house will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, featuring the Waymarks, Jimmy McKnight and the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans.
- Taize Prayer Service: A Taize Prayer Service will be held in the St. John’s Episcopal Church chapel at 1105 Quarrier St. in Charleston at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. It will consist of a short, candlelit, meditative service with prayer, silence and song. Those attending are asked to enter through the church doors on Quarrier Street or Leon Sullivan Way.
- EBC Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St. in Elkview. To schedule a donation time or receive more information about donating blood, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter elkviewbc.
- Fairview UMC Luncheon: Fairview United Methodist Church, 5012 Pebble Drive in Cross Lanes, will host a free luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the church. The Rev Janet Harman, who is a professional counselor, will be speaking about faith and grief as a kickoff for Fairview UMC’s new Grief Support Group. The Fairview Grief Support Group will have its first regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the church.
- Highlawn Diamond Jubilee: Highland Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave. in St. Albans will have a Diamond Jubilee Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24. Saturday activities will include an informal gathering in the Fellowship Hall from 4 to 6:45 p.m. with light refreshments, and a Starz puppet show at 7 p.m. Sunday activities will include 9:30 a.m. Sunday school, an 11 a.m. service with the Rev. Joe Hyde speaking, a covered dish dinner after the service in the Fellowship Hall, and the Southern Draw band performing gospel music in the sanctuary at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-727-7802 or visit highlawnbaptistchurch.org.
- Mt. Tabor UMC Sale: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch is booking vendors and crafters for a vendor/craft sale to be held at the church on Saturday, Oct. 7. For more information, phone 304-965-2466. If there is no answer, leave a message and your call will be returned.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of available items.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will distribute free diapers and wipes, as well as formula when available, on designated mornings on Fridays this summer. The next distribution will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 25. There are no income limits to receive items, but proof of the child’s existence and an I.D. for the adult getting supplies are required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the upper parking lot of CLUMC, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. See the Baby Love Pantry Facebook page for more information, updates, and other upcoming dates of operation.
- ‘Littles’ Storytimes: “The Littles” summer storytime program, for infants to age 5 (accompanied by a parent/guardian), will be held from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. For additional information or to register for the “The Littles” program, phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
- Sermon Series: “Can America Be Saved?” is a sermon series being preached by Pastor Randy Carter at Set Free Ministries, 638 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes, every Sunday at 10 a.m. The series is also broadcast on the CW network on the Suddenlink/Optimum channel, Dish channel #30, and Direct TV channel 30 Sundays at 8 a.m. and at Livingfaithtv.com each Thursday at 8:30 p.m.