- Bibles & Brunch: Diamond United Methodist Church presents a Bibles & Brunch series with a study on the Book of Revelation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the church’s fellowship hall on Fairview Drive in Diamond. Call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668 for additional information.
- Lunch & Learn: A Lunch & Learn seed-sprouting workshop will be held at Diamond United Methodist Church in Diamond, as part of the church’s John 21:17 Project, at noon Wednesday, Aug. 9. Attendees will learn the basics of sprouting, how to prepare and store sprouts and create their own sprouting jars. They will also have an opportunity to sprout their own seeds and take a jar of them home. Participants are requested to donate $5 to cover the cost of materials. The workshop is limited to 10 participants. To register or receive more information, call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668.
- Rand Block Party: Rand First Church of the Nazarene, 305 Davidson Ave. in Rand, hosts a community block party Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Adult Bible study is offered from 7 to 8 p.m.
- Nitro Revival: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamati Ave. in Nitro, will have 7 p.m. revival services Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 11, with Brandon Arthur of Rubyville Community Church preaching.
- Holy Convocation: Abundant Life International Fellowship of Churches, with Bishop Wayne Crozier, will have its Holy Convocation Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Saturday, Aug. 12, with special music and guest speakers. Evening praise and worship services on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will start at 6:30 p.m. Day Sessions will be on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and will focus on mental health wellness, relationships, and marriage. There will be an ordination service on Saturday at 9 a.m. All services and sessions are free, open to the public, and will be held at Abundant Life, 1534 Washington St., E., in Charleston. For additional information, email abundantlifewv@outlook.com or call 304-342-0058.
- Belle Food Distribution: In cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, Belle Church of the Nazarene will have a food distribution in the church parking lot, 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, on Thursday, Aug. 10, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. (or earlier if the food supply runs out). Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, although those who come are asked to provide their names and addresses. Cars are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will then be loaded into cars. For more information, call the church office at 304-949-2568.
- Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will have its monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the church at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. The featured group this month will be the Inheritance Quartet from Kenna. Additional singers will include Wanda Cooper from Alum Creek and Jimmy McKnight from Institute. Staff musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. A time of fellowship and food will follow the gospel sing.
- Church Flea Market: Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road in Charleston, will have its 29th annual flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The indoor event will offer furniture, collectibles, toys, sporting goods, housewares, home décor, art, seasonal and holiday items, small appliances, linens, clothing in all sizes, accessories, baby items, electronics, tools, books, music, and more. The flea market will include a bake sale and hot dogs. Sales support global missions and state and local nonprofits. For more information, call 304-342-7351.
- Hurricane Yard Sale: In conjunction with the Hurricane City-Wide Yard Sale, Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, will have an onsite yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Vendor spaces for residents outside the city limits can be reserved for $10; call 304-562-5903 to reserve spaces. During the event, the United Methodist Women’s hot dogs, barbecues, sweets, beverages, and other items will be available for purchase inside the church.
- Mylon Hayes Family: The Mylon Hayes Family, from Hudson, North Carolina, will sing at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave. in Charleston.
- Sycamore Homecoming: Sycamore Independent Missionary Baptist Church, 5839 Sycamore Road in Hurricane, will have their 134th annual Homecoming Services on Sunday, Aug. 20. Jason Warner will preach. The Waymarks will sing before and after dinner. For more information, contact Pastor David Vickers at 304-824-3639, Michael Smith at 304-562-5044 or Allen Messinger at 304-562-5796.
- MLK Jr. Male Chorus: The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus will sing at 5 pm. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Glasgow Church of the Nazarene, 22 Second Ave. in Glasgow. Call 304-561-4277 for more details.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle, 847 Chapel Heights in Elkview.
- Mount Pleasant Yard Sale: Sponsored by the Elk Valley Christian School senior class, a huge yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the parking lot of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview. Vendors and crafters can rent a space for $15 or two spaces for $25; fees will be collected during the set-ups. Vendors and crafters should bring their own tables. Vendor items should be family oriented. To reserve space, call or text 304-553-2324 to reserve your space. The EVCS senior class will sell concessions.
- The Montgomery Family: The Montgomery Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 West Washington St. in Charleston.
- Mt. Tabor UMC Sale: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch is booking vendors and crafters for a vendor/craft sale at the church to be held on Saturday, Oct. 7. For more details, phone 304-965-2466. If there is no answer, leave a message and your call will be returned.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of available items.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will distribute free diapers and wipes, as well as formula when available, on designated mornings on Fridays this summer. August distribution dates and times are 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 11, and 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 25. There are no income limits to receive items, but proof of the child’s existence and an I.D. for the adult getting supplies are required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the upper parking lot of CLUMC, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. See the Baby Love Pantry Facebook page for more information, any updates, and other upcoming dates of operation.
- ‘Littles’ Storytimes: “The Littles” summer storytime program, for infants to age 5 (accompanied by a parent/guardian), will be held from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. on Fridays, Aug. 11 and 25, at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. For additional information or to register for the program, phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
- Sermon Series: “Can America Be Saved?” is a sermon series being preached by Pastor Randy Carter at Set Free Ministries, 638 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes, every Sunday at 10 a.m. The series is also broadcast on the CW network on the Suddenlink/Optimum channel, Dish channel #30, and Direct TV channel 30 Sundays at 8 a.m. and at Livingfaithtv.com each Thursday at 8:30 p.m.