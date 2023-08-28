Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission.

  • Bibles & Brunch: Diamond United Methodist Church presents a Bibles & Brunch series with a study on the Book of Revelation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the church’s fellowship hall on Fairview Drive in Diamond. Refreshments are provided at no charge. Call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668 for further information.
  • Jarrett UMC Revival: Revival services will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, through Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church in Elkview.
  • The Believers: The Believers will sing at a 7 p.m. revival service at Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 597 Garrison Ave in Charleston, on Monday, Sept. 4.
  • Second-Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God, 3225 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, will have its monthly Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. The Hallmarks Quartet from Nitro will be the featured group. Additional singers will include Juanita Phillips from South Charleston and Keith Skiles from Charleston. Staff musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. A time of fellowship and food will follow the gospel sing.

Tags

Recommended for you