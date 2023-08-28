The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission.
Bibles & Brunch: Diamond United Methodist Church presents a Bibles & Brunch series with a study on the Book of Revelation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the church’s fellowship hall on Fairview Drive in Diamond. Refreshments are provided at no charge. Call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668 for further information.
Jarrett UMC Revival: Revival services will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, through Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church in Elkview.
The Believers: The Believers will sing at a 7 p.m. revival service at Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 597 Garrison Ave in Charleston, on Monday, Sept. 4.
Second-Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God, 3225 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, will have its monthly Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. The Hallmarks Quartet from Nitro will be the featured group. Additional singers will include Juanita Phillips from South Charleston and Keith Skiles from Charleston. Staff musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. A time of fellowship and food will follow the gospel sing.
Fairview UMC Homecoming/Revival: Fairview United Methodist Church, 5012 Pebble Drive in Cross Lanes, will be having Homecoming and revival starting Sunday, Sept. 10, with Sunday School at 10 a.m., Morning Worship at 11 a.m., dinner on the grounds at 12:30 p.m., and singing with the McCune Family at 2 p.m. Revival services will be held Monday through Friday at 7 p.m., with Pastor Robbie Parsons preaching each evening. Singing will take place each evening with Inheritance, The Sharp Family, Heaven’s Call Trio, Eskins Family Revival, and Four the Gospel.
Taize Prayer Service: A Taize Prayer Service will be held in the St. John’s Episcopal Church chapel in Charleston at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. It will consist of a short, candlelit, meditative service with prayer, silence and song. Those attending are asked to enter through the church doors on Quarrier Street or Leon Sullivan Way.
Benefit Gospel Sing: A benefit gospel sing for the Hezekiah drug recovery house will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, featuring the Waymarks, Jimmy McKnight and the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans.
EBC Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St. in Elkview. To schedule a donation time or receive more information about donating blood, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter elkviewbc.
Fairview UMC Luncheon: Fairview United Methodist Church, 5012 Pebble Drive in Cross Lanes, will host a free luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the church. The Rev Janet Harman, a professional counselor, will be speaking about faith and grief as a kickoff for Fairview UMC’s new Grief Support Group. The Fairview Grief Support Group will have its first regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Highlawn Diamond Jubilee: Highland Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave. in St. Albans will have a Diamond Jubilee Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24. Saturday activities will include an informal gathering in the Fellowship Hall from 4 to 6:45 p.m. with light refreshments, and a Starz puppet show at 7 p.m. Sunday activities will include 9:30 a.m. Sunday school, an 11 a.m. service with the Rev. Joe Hyde speaking, a covered dish dinner after the service in the Fellowship Hall, and the Southern Draw band performing gospel music in the sanctuary at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-727-7802 or visit highlawnbaptistchurch.org.
Mt. Tabor UMC Sale: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch is booking vendors and crafters for a vendor/craft sale at the church to be held on Saturday, Oct. 7. For more information, phone 304-965-2466. If there is no answer, leave a message and your call will be returned.
St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of available items.
Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will distribute free diapers and wipes, as well as formula when available, on designated mornings on Fridays this summer. The next distribution will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There are no income limits to receive items, but proof of the child’s existence and an I.D. for the adult getting supplies are required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the upper parking lot of CLUMC, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. See the Baby Love Pantry Facebook page for more information, updates, and other upcoming dates of operation.
Sermon Series: “Can America Be Saved?” is a sermon series being preached by Pastor Randy Carter at Set Free Ministries, 638 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes, every Sunday at 10 a.m. The series is also broadcast on the CW network on the Suddenlink/Optimum channel, Dish channel #30, and Direct TV channel 30 Sundays at 8 a.m. and at Livingfaithtv.com each Thursday at 8:30 p.m.