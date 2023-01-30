Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.

Belle Food Distribution: In cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, Belle Church of the Nazarene will host food distribution in the church parking lot, 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or earlier if the food supply runs out) on Thursday, Feb. 9. Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, although those who come are asked to provide their name and address. Cars are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will loaded into cars there. For additional information, call the church office at 304-949-2568.

