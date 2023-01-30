The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
Belle Food Distribution: In cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, Belle Church of the Nazarene will host food distribution in the church parking lot, 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or earlier if the food supply runs out) on Thursday, Feb. 9. Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, although those who come are asked to provide their name and address. Cars are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will loaded into cars there. For additional information, call the church office at 304-949-2568.
Braveheart Fellowship: Kanawha United Presbyterian Church’s Braveheart Fellowship outreach program provides free, social activities for teenagers and young adults who are living with developmental disabilities. A Heart Throb Valentine Party is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the church, 1009 Virginia St., E., in Charleston. A Braveheart Fellowship carnival is also scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. For more information about Braveheart Fellowship, contact Susan Marash-Minnerly at 304-549-5749 or srkmminnerly@gmail.com.
Souper Bowl Dinner: The congregation of Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in the Buffalo Historic Square on W.Va. 62 in Buffalo, will host a free Souper Bowl dinner on Sunday, Feb. 12, beginning at 12:30 p.m. A variety of soups, sandwiches and desserts will be served. Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite sports team shirt or jersey and enjoy fellowship together during the national Souper Bowl of Caring event to collect canned soup for the local food pantry. Feel free to bring in a can of soup to help in the donation effort. For more information, visit the Buffalo United Methodist Church's Facebook page.
Praise & Worship Service: Gospel artist Dustin Lambert will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston.
St. John’s Book Club: The St. John’s United Methodist Church Community Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The book for discussion will be “No River Too Wide” by Emily Richards. Other books for club discussion will be “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, March 21; “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kinsolver, April 18; “Icy Sparks” by Gwyn Hyman Rubio, May 16; and “The Key to Circus Mom Highway” by Allyson Rice, June 20. All meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month in Room 250 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For additional information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
‘Follow Me’: “Follow Me” programs, featuring biblical practices for faithful living for all ages, are held every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. For further information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
Down East Boys: The Down East Boys will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1600 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
Easter Sunday ‘Sonrise’: An Easter Sunday “Sonrise” and mid-day service will start at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Ten-Up Ministries, 12646 Coal River Road in St. Albans.
Hall of Fame Induction/Concert: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, will have its Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, followed by a 7 p.m. concert by The Guardians. For more information, phone 304-546-8031 or visit mpbcwv.org.
The Isaacs: The Isaacs will sing at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St. in Charleston. For tickets or further information, call 304-346-9627.
Winfield Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, operates its community food pantry from 2 until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions or more information, call 304-936-1679.
Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, located at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and phone 304-727-7140 for assistance.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s upper parking lot at the gymnasium entrance at the rear of the church at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, on Feb. 17.
Littles Storytimes: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans offers free programs for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays. The programs provide stories, crafts, activities, and light snacks. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to register children or receive more information about the programs.