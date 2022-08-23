Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The submission deadline for church and calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Items will also be placed each week online at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.

  • Littles Summer Storytime: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans will provide a free program for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. The program offers stories, crafts, summertime activities, and light snacks. The fall season of Friday storytimes will start on Sept. 9. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to sign up or receive more information.
  • EVCS Yard Sale: The Elk Valley Christian School Senior Class will sponsor a huge yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the parking lot of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview. Yard sale, craft and vendor spaces are available for $15 each or $25 for two. Bring your own table. All items offered should be family oriented. Fees will be collected during set-up. To reserve spaces, call/text 304-553-1371 or 304-610-1042. EVCS Senior Class members will sell concessions.
  • The Montgomerys: The Montgomerys will sing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington St., W., in Charleston. A love offering will be collected for the group.
  • Praise & Worship Service: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., South Charleston, will have a praise and worship service, featuring Dustin Lambert, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

