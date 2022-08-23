The submission deadline for church and calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Items will also be placed each week online at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
Littles Summer Storytime: The Littles Storytime at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans will provide a free program for infants to children age 5 (with parent or guardian) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. The program offers stories, crafts, summertime activities, and light snacks. The fall season of Friday storytimes will start on Sept. 9. Phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com to sign up or receive more information.
EVCS Yard Sale: The Elk Valley Christian School Senior Class will sponsor a huge yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the parking lot of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview. Yard sale, craft and vendor spaces are available for $15 each or $25 for two. Bring your own table. All items offered should be family oriented. Fees will be collected during set-up. To reserve spaces, call/text 304-553-1371 or 304-610-1042. EVCS Senior Class members will sell concessions.
The Montgomerys: The Montgomerys will sing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington St., W., in Charleston. A love offering will be collected for the group.
Praise & Worship Service: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., South Charleston, will have a praise and worship service, featuring Dustin Lambert, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Living Waters Sales: Living Water Ministries will have a rummage sale, hot dog sale, and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at its new location, Avalon Circle, St. Albans.
Coffeehouse-Style Concert: Featuring a free concert by singer, songwriter, and storyteller Mark Cable, a coffeehouse-style concert will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington St., W., Charleston. Desserts will be served. For more information, phone 304-342-4988.
House of Miracles Food Pantry: The Pulse Church, 5368 W.Va. 34, in Winfield, now operates its community food pantry from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For directions to the pantry or more information, call 304-936-1679.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church provides free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on specified Fridays. The September dates of distribution are Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. The normal first and third Friday of the month schedule will resume in October. There are no income requirements to receive items, but ID for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.