- Cathedral of Prayer Revival: A revival service will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Cathedral of Prayer Baptist Church, 2326 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. The evangelist is Mike Holcomb, former bass singer for The Inspirations Quartet. There will be special singing at the service.
- 80th Anniversary Services: Institute Church of the Nazarene, 212 Washington Ave., Institute, will celebrate their 80th church anniversary, starting with a nightly revival service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28, with the Rev. Dyke Marshall III from Salem, Oregon, as the evangelist. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn and Suites in South Charleston. There will be special music and a comedian from Columbus, Ohio. Tickets for the banquet are $40 per person. The celebration will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the 11 a.m. service. Dinner will be served immediately after the service. Call 304-768-6575 or email the church at institutenazarene2@gmail.com for more information or to request transportation to the services.
- Trunk or Treat: A Trunk or Treat candy giveaway will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the parking lot of Winfield Nazarene Church, 10822 Winfield Road in Winfield. The Trunk or Treat will include candy and free hot dogs as long as supplies last.
- Kanawha United BraveHeart Fellowship: Kanawha United Presbyterian Church is launching a new outreach program called Kanawha United BraveHeart Fellowship. The program is designed for older teenagers and young adults with developmental disabilities. The first event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, in the gym of Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, 1009 Virginia St., E., Charleston. It will be a Halloween party/dance with music, games, food, a cake walk, costume parade, and more.
- Buffalo UMC Homecoming: Located in the Buffalo Historic Square along W.Va. 62 in Buffalo, the Buffalo United Methodist Church will have a Homecoming service, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Rev. Richard Justice will be the guest speaker, with special singing by Faith’s Promise. A covered dish dinner will follow the service. The church is celebrating 189 years as a congregation and 152 years in its church sanctuary.
- Reformation Day 2022: Beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston, will have Reformation Day 2022 services and special activities, including food, games, and face painting. Call 304-343-0424 or go to www.sttimothywv.com for more information.
- The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during the 6 p.m. service Sunday, Oct. 30, at Little Sandy Baptist Church on Little Sandy Road in Elkview.
- Twin City Trunk or Treat: Twin City Bible Church, 100 First Ave., South, in Nitro, will have Trunk or Treat activities from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Attractions will include photo ops with backdrops, a cotton candy machine, a Nintendo Switch Lite giveaway, and small gift bags for the first 200 children in attendance.
- Belle Children’s Services: Belle Church of the Nazarene, 306 East Ninth St. in Belle, has announced its children’s services are now being held every Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m., in addition to children’s church held during Sunday morning worship services at 11 a.m. The services are conducted under the direction of Tracy Cook and Paula Clark. For more information, call the church at 304-949-2568.
- Church Basketball League: The Charleston Church Recreation Association is preparing for the 2022-2023 church basketball league. The league will consist of a K-2 instructional division and boys and girls teams for the elementary school, middle school and high school divisions. Any house of worship interested in participating in the league can contact Rob Yandow at rob.yandow@gmail.com or 207-475-8450 to register or receive more information.
- EVCS Fall Festival: Elk Valley Christian School will host a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the EVCS gymnasium located behind Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive, Elkview. The festival will include craft and other vendors, concessions, and crafts and a movie for children.