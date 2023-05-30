The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission.
- Wear Orange Event: The local chapter of Moms Demand Action will host a free Wear Orange event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 900 Washington St., E., in Charleston. A community gathering to honor victims and survivors of gun violence, the event will include speakers, music, food, face painting, and a variety of family-oriented activities. For more information, call Diane Pendleton at 681-265-1161.
- MMUMC Food Drive: Morris Memorial United Methodist Church and its Nurture N Action Team will sponsor a food drive for the Common Grounds food pantry from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, in front of the church at 4615 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Suggested food donations for the pantry are peanut butter and jelly; fruit in its own juice; unsweetened, family-size cereals; green beans; macaroni and cheese; corn; canned meat (tuna or chicken); pasta; spaghetti sauce; baked beans; peas; mixed vegetables; pancake mix and syrup; and any kind of soup. Call 304-925-1413 for more information.
- Elevated Conversations: The Baha’is of Charleston are continuing the series of Elevated Conversations at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, viewing a new film, “An Expansive Prospect”, exploring Baha’is’ efforts toward social transformation. The Zoom event looks at four places in the world: Malaysia, Brazil, North Carolina, and Kenya, reflecting on the efforts of individuals, communities and institutions working together to release the society-building power of the Bahá’í Teachings in greater measures. For more details, contact Michael Huy, 606-644-8669 or michaelhuy@bellsouth.net.
- ‘A Celebration of Music!’: The Chancel Choir of Kanawha United Presbyterian Church will perform a concert, “A Celebration of Music!,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the church, 1009 Virginia St., E., in Charleston. Admission is free; donations to support the church’s Choral Scholars Program will be appreciated. The choral scholars are singers ranging in age from 17 to 30 who are on scholarship or paid for their work and participation in the Chancel Choir and the church. The choir is made up of members of the congregation, community members and choral scholars, under the direction of Michael Belt, director of music. Dr. Johan Botes is the organist.
- Dustin Lambert: Dustin Lambert will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at New Testament Community Church, 730 Utah Hollow Road in Charleston.
- Sycamore VBS: Sycamore Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Culloden will have a Proclamation Safari Park vacation Bible school each evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9. For more information, call Bev Jones at 304-380-5634 or Michael Smith at 304-562-5044.
- ‘Stellar’ VBS: First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, will host “Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light” vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, for ages preschool through fifth grade. For more details or to register, visit the church’s Facebook page, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
- Belle Food Distribution: Belle Church of the Nazarene, 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, in cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, will have a food distribution in the church parking lot on Thursday, June 8, beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. or sooner if the food supply runs out. Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, although those who come are asked to provide their name and address. Cars are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will then be loaded into vehicles. For more information, phone the church office at 304-949-2568.
- Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will have its monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9. The Believers, from Sissonville, will be the featured group. Additional singers will includer Jim Edens, from North Charleston, and James Hess, from northern Putnam County. Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. The children’s group, the Sneed Sisters Duet, will perform a song. A time of fellowship, with country-cooked food, will follow the sing. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
- Race Amity Day: The Bahá’ís of Charleston will host a celebration of Race Amity Day, observed annually on the second Sunday of June, at noon on Sunday, June 11, at Coonskin Park in Charleston. The celebration will focus on America’s partners for social justice, Mary McLeod Bethune and Eleanor Roosevelt, who played a vital part in the integration of the pilot program that ultimately led to America’s first Black military airmen. Before the Tuskegee Airman, the first Black Air Corps was at Institute. For more details, call Byron Hoggatt at 304-982-3474.
- Faith Missionary VBS: Faith Missionary Baptist Church will have vacation Bible school classes for ages 2 through 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, through Thursday, June 15. The theme will be “Stompers & Chompers — Building Dino-Sized Faith in God’s Big Plan.” Van transportation will be provided. There will be Bible stories, music, crafts, games, and snacks. The closing night will be Thursday and ice cream will be served. Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located at 701 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., one mile west of Winfield Road near St. Albans. For more information, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit www.fmbcwv.org.
- Southern Gospel Concert: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro, will host Southern Gospel group The Master’s Trio, from Mount Sterling, Kentucky, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.
- Home Mission VBS: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro, will host a vacation Bible school, “Building on God’s Foundation,” from 5 to 6 p.m. July 24 through July 28. Dinner will be served first in the activity building from 5 to p.m. For ages pre-K to 12th grade, the VBS will include games, crafts, music, food, and fun, while learning key foundational Bible lessons. To register or find out more, contact Beverly Hudson at beverlyhudson@frontier.com.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of items.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- ‘Littles’ Storytimes: “The Littles” summer storytime program, for infants to age 5 (accompanied by parent/guardian) will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays in June (excluding June 9) and on Aug. 18 and 25 at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. For more information or to register for the program, phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.