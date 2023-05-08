The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
Playground Ribbon Cutting: Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, will host a ribbon- cutting ceremony at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, to open its new playground officially to the community. For more information, call 304-757-9222.
BCOG Yard Sale: Buffalo Church of God, W.Va. 62 and Church Street in Buffalo, will have a yard sale at 8 a.m. Friday, May 12, and 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Hot dogs will be available to purchase during Saturday's sale.
Spaghetti Dinner: Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church in Elkview will serve a spaghetti dinner from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12. The menu will include spaghetti with homemade sauce, meatballs, coleslaw, bread, dessert, and beverage. Dinners are $10 each and can be eaten at the church or ordered for carryout. Proceeds will benefit Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Women projects.
Second Friday Gospel Sing: The Hurricane First Church of God will present its next monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12. The Master’s Trio, from Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, will be the featured group. Additional singers will include Ron Shamblin, from Sissonville, and Jacob Riley, pastor of The Morningstar House of Prayer in Boone County. Church staff musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. Also singing will be the Sneed Sisters Duet from the church. A time of fellowship, with a variety of finger foods available, will follow the singing. Hurricane First Church of God is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Indoor Yard Sale: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1601 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston will host a huge indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Available items will include household goods, clothing, toys, books, a never-used window air conditioner, a Craftsman shop vac, men's Volkl skis with poles, a hard ski tube that fits two pair of skis for travel or shipping, and more. Proceeds will go toward the church's Christmas food basket program.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during a 7 p.m. revival service on Saturday, May 13, at East Nitro Baptist Church at Elm Street and Washington Avenue in Nitro.
Celebrate Recovery: Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene will offer a Celebrate Recovery ministry weekly, starting Tuesday, May 16, for anyone struggling with past or current hurts, hang-ups or habits. There will be a light meal at 6 p.m., a large group meeting at 7 p.m., small group meetings at 8 p.m., and fellowship time at 9 p.m. Child care is available. Transportation is available by calling 304-562-5930 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. The church is located at 358 U.S. 60 in Culloden, just west of the Speedway station.
'Broadway' Concert: As part of its 2023 concert series, First Presbyterian Church will present “A Night on Broadway” at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, in the sanctuary of the church at 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston. Broadway favorites, such as music from “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked,” and more, will be performed by internationally recognized guest soloists, a community choir, and a full orchestra. Admission is free, with donations to benefit Fairness West Virginia, the Bream Food Pantry, and Dreamer’s Food Pantry. Call 304-343-8961 for additional information.
Yard/Hot Dog Sales: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch will have a yard sale and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20. Yard sale items will include furniture, clothing, books, toys, and more.
‘Stellar’ VBS: First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, will host “Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light” vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, for youngsters in preschool through fifth grade. For more details or to register, visit the church’s Facebook page, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of items.
Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Sermon Series: "Can America be Saved?" is a sermon series being preached by Pastor Randy Carter at Set Free Ministries, 638 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes, each Sunday at 10 a.m. The series is also broadcast on the CW on the Suddenlink/Optimum channel, Dish channel #30, and Direct TV channel 30 Sundays at 8 a.m. and at Livingfaithtv.com each Thursday at 8:30 p.m.