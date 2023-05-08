Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.

Playground Ribbon Cutting: Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, will host a ribbon- cutting ceremony at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, to open its new playground officially to the community. For more information, call 304-757-9222.

