- Interactive Nutrition Workshops: Students are invited to take part in free, interactive workshops to transform the way they think about food. Kateira K. Hogan of West Virginia State University leads the workshops on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Diamond United Methodist Church in Diamond. The Thursday, July 13 workshop will address “Healthier Foods — Fast.” The July 18 and 20 topic will be “Power Up Your Day.” Workshops start at 10 a.m. Email robinholstein@gmail.com for more details.
- Second-Friday Gospel Sing: Hurricane First Church of God will host its monthly Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14. The Waymarks Quartet, from the Barboursville area, will be the featured group. Other singers will include The Family Ties Trio from Liberty and Cory Clark from Alcoa. Staff musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson. A time of fellowship and food will follow the sing. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, a block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
- Belle Community Picnic: A community picnic, offering hamburgers, French fries, baked beans, potato salad, macaroni salads, beverages, watermelon, home-made fruit cobblers and pecan pies, will be served starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at Belle Nazarene Church, 306 East Ninth Street in Belle.
- The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1301 Payne Ave. in Dunbar.
- School of Gospel Music: The 29th annual West Virginia School of Gospel Music will hold its music school/camp, for all ages, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 17, through Friday, July 21, at Fisher Memorial Church. The church is located a half-mile on Dudden Fork Road off the I-77 Goldtown exit, 19 miles north of Charleston. Call 304-993-2777 for more information.
- Tent Revival: Bethel Baptist Church will have a tent revival Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23, in the large shelter at Valley Park in Hurricane. Service times are 6 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Free food and drinks will be available, while supplies last, on Friday and Saturday.
- Home Mission VBS: WV Home Mission, 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro, will host a vacation Bible school, “Building on God’s Foundation,” from 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 through July 28. Dinner will be served first in the activity building from 5 to 6 p.m. For ages pre-K to 12th grade, the VBS will include games, crafts, music, food, and fun, while learning key foundational Bible lessons. To register or find out more, contact Beverly Hudson at beverlyhudson@frontier.com or 304-993-7377.
- DaySpring Mobile Camp: Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road in Charleston, will host a free DaySpring Mobile Camp from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27. The camp is open to children ages 5 to 12. Registration forms can be downloaded from www.springheights.org or requested by calling 304-342-7351. The camp will be limited to 50 participants.
- Clothing Giveaway/Picnic: A clothing giveaway and picnic will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, (rain date is Sunday, Aug. 20) at Hissom Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene, 1305 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Donations of clean clothing, sorted in bags, boxes or storage bins according to size, will be accepted through Aug. 5 for the giveaway. For more information, contact Pastor Jessica Linhart at ChristianAuthor1@yahoo.com or 304-395-5791.
- Mylon Hayes Family: The Mylon Hayes Family, from Hudson, North Carolina, will sing at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave. in Charleston.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle, 847 Chapel Heights in Elkview.
- The Montgomery Family: The Montgomery Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 West Washington St. in Charleston.
- Mt. Tabor UMC Sale: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch is booking vendors and crafters for a vendor/craft sale at the church to be held on Saturday, Oct. 7. For more details, phone 304-965-2466. If there is no answer, leave a message and your call will be returned.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of available items.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will distribute free diapers and wipes, as well as formula when available, designated mornings on Fridays and evenings on Wednesdays this summer. The July schedule is 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. August distribution dates and times are 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 11, and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23. There are no income limits, but proof of the child’s existence and an I.D. for the adult getting supplies is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the upper parking lot of CLUMC, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. See the Baby Love Pantry Facebook page for more information, any updates, and dates of operation.
- ‘Littles’ Storytimes: “The Littles” summer storytime program, for infants to age 5 (accompanied by parent/guardian) will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays, Aug. 18 and 25, at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. For more information or to register for the program, phone 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
- Sermon Series: “Can America be Saved?” is a sermon series being preached by Pastor Randy Carter at Set Free Ministries, 638 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes, each Sunday at 10 a.m. The series is also broadcast on the CW on the Suddenlink/Optimum channel, Dish channel #30, and Direct TV channel 30 Sundays at 8 a.m. and at Livingfaithtv.com each Thursday at 8:30 p.m.