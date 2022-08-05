CLUMC to present weekly seminars for caregivers Aug 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes, will host "Bringing Back the Village" weekly seminars, beginning Sept. 7.The 6 p.m. Wednesday seminars are designed for caregivers of aging family members or others as well as those interested in planning for their own future care.The dates and topics in the series include:Sept. 7: "Taking the Madness Out of Medicare"Sept. 14: "You Can't Do That Anymore"Sept. 21: Estate planning workshopSept. 28: "The Softer Side of Estate Planning"Oct. 5: "Serving Seniors, Neighbor to Neighbor" Stories you might like Lions booking chartered bus trips CLUMC to present weekly seminars for caregivers Pulse Calendar: Wednesday, Aug. 3-Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 Free COVID-19 testing Wednesday at First Baptist Oct. 12: "What the Heck is This Thing Called Dementia?"Oct. 19: "Navigating the Complicated System of Social Security Disability"Oct. 26: "Rebuilding Together -- Charleston Medication and Poison Safety for Seniors, WV 211"Nov. 2: "5 Wishes"Nov. 9: "Identifying and Acquiring Funding Resources for Care"Nov. 16: "Thrown into the Lake of Caregiving: Let's Swim, Not Sink."For more information, visit the Bringing Back the Village page on Facebook. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you