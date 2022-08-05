Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes, will host "Bringing Back the Village" weekly seminars, beginning Sept. 7.

The 6 p.m. Wednesday seminars are designed for caregivers of aging family members or others as well as those interested in planning for their own future care.

