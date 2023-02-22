County spring cleanups planned Feb 22, 2023 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Free spring cleanups will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays in April at three Kanawha County locations.The first cleanup will be held on Saturday, April 1, in Sissonville, at the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Casdorph Road.The second cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, in Cabin Creek, behind the Go-Mart. The third cleanup will take place at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue in South Charleston on Saturday, April 29.Accepted items for the cleanup include accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners, televisions, and up to 10 tires (accepted by presenting a West Virginia ID). Stories you might like Krogers Feb 1 Krogers Feb 15 CYAC's 'The Girl in the Woods' continues this weekend Pulse Calendar: Wednesday, Feb. 1-Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 Accepted recyclables include computers, electronics, car batteries, and all metals.Items that will not be accepted at the cleanup include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, motor oils or chemicals.Only residential (not business) debris will be accepted at each cleanup site.No materials will be permitted to be removed from each site.For more information or clarification, contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570 or go to www.kanawha.us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry Electronics Industry Motor Vehicles Ecology Recommended for you