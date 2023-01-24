The Children’s Theatre of Charleston has selected and announced its cast for its upcoming stage production of L. Frank Baum’s classic tale, “The Wizard of Oz.”
Cast members are:
Dorothy Gale: Emilie Hoosier (understudy: Jenna Rauppe)
Aunt Em: LeeAnne Rheinlander (understudy: Ariana Kincaid)
Glinda: Olivia Hayes (understudy: Roza Belcher)
Uncle Henry: Wyatt Hanna
Zeke/Cowardly Lion: Tim Mace (understudy: Casey Petersen)
Hickory/Tin Man: Charles Belcher (understudy: Gavin Samuel)
Hunk/Scarecrow: Isaiah Canterbury (understudy: Ward Watson)
Miss Almira Gulch: Erin Carico (understudy: Braylie Smolder)
Wicked Witch of the West: Braylie Smolder (understudy: Erin Carico)
Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz: Jim Damron (understudy: Bil Lepp)
Cyclone Dancers: Kali-Ann O’Dell , Sylvia Pierson, Kamme Hinnamon, Elise Bailey, Sara Zachwieja, Payton Austin, Gavin Samuel, Jackson Sorrell, and Maverick King
Munchkin Braggert: Fenix Watts
Munchkin #1: Carly Lou Witt
Munchkin #2: Hattie Slate
Mayor: Griffin Deskins
Barrister: Nate Pritt
City Father #1: Isaiah Stegall
City Father#2 : Gabriel Rashid
Coroner: Garrett Hughes
Tots/Lullabye League: Caroline Griffith, Brynlie Slack, and Ellie Ryan
Tough Kids/Lollipop Guild: Cullen Conroy, Eliot Chapman, and Alex Griffith
Munchkin Fiddler: Khalis Wiley
Munchkin Villagers: Josh Petersen, Henry Gianola, Kennedy Belcher, Everett Davis, Mia Wilson, Kaizen Lewis, Nyaira Sanders, Lucy Beth Silkwood, Makayla Lacy, Zara Jarrouj, Lucia Merritt, and Lucian Zornes
Crows: Kamme Hinamon, Madeline Tibbetts, and Malia Saa
Trees: Joanie Abbott, Jackson Petersen, Anna Chestnut, and Kali-Ann O’Dell
Poppies/Snowmen: Makayla Lacy, Renci Higuera, Zara Jarrouj, Caroline Griffith, Brynlie Slack, Ellie Ryan, Carly Lou Witt, Hattie Slate, Lucia Merritt, and Kennedy Belcher
Guard: Bil Lepp
Strawstuffers: Ward Watson, Jackson Sorrells, and Phil Warnock
Beauticians: Anne Marie Haddy, Roza Belcher, and Alex Oxley
Polishers: Gavin Samuel and Casey Petersen
Manicurists: Marleigh Adkins, Madasyn Warnock, Jenna Raupp, and Gabi Breinig
Ensemble: Kalli Hinamon, Ariana Kincaid, Natalie Rae Estep, and Colin Nida
Winkie General: Elijah Keiser
Winkie Guards: Ethan Hodge, Luke Holiday, Maverick King, Griffin Tye, Joe Singeltary, Gavin Samuel, and Casey Petersen
Nikko: Felix Madsen
Second in Command: Griffin Lacy
Flying Monkey Minions: Hartley Browning, Jacob Shamblin, Toby McLanahan, Elijah Cinco, Helen Calloway, Braelyn White, Jaden Tolliver, and Debora Estep
The Jitterburg: MacKenzie Franson
Bug Dancers: Emma Grace Hutchinson, Ava Isner, Jensine Atkins, and Malia Saar
Bats: Kate Erlewine and Ariana Choueiri.
Approximately 150 people auditioned for the production, according to the CTOC website.
“The Wizard of Oz” will be performed March 30 through April 2 at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Robert Haddy is directing the production, with Debbie Haught serving as the assistant director.
2023-24 Performance Season
The CTOC also announced its 2023-2024 performance line-up. Following its performances of “The Wizard of Oz,” the CTOC will present “Disney’s Aladdin Jr.,” Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at the Clay Center; “Scrooge,” Dec. 7 through Dec. 10 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater; and “Seussical Jr.,” April 18 through April 21 at the Clay Center.
Production staff sought
The Children’s Theatre of Charleston is also seeking production staff for its 2023-2024 performance season.
Applicants are being sought for the following positions: director, musical director, assistant director/stage manager, set technician, costumer, prop master, choreographer, and sound technician.
For more information, including job descriptions and application forms, go to www.ctoc.org/ctoc_forms, visit the CTOC Facebook page or email the Children’s Theatre of Charleston at ctocwv@gmail.com.
Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, Feb. 8.
CTOC is an equal opportunity employer and does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, marital status or sexual orientation in any of its activities or operations.
Tickets, audition details, show updates, and more information are available at ctoc.org or through the Children’s Theatre of Charleston’s Facebook page.