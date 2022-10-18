To take the “fright” out of kids’ oral health this Halloween, United Concordia Dental of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, is encouraging the swapping of sugary treats for healthy alternatives on Trick or Treat Night Monday, Oct. 31.
According to UCD officials, research shows that cavities are one of the most chronic diseases affecting children today. And according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of children ages 6 to 8 have had a cavity in at least one of their baby teeth. Tooth decay, if left untreated, can cause pain and infections that may lead to issues in other areas of a child’s life, including eating, speaking and learning.
One way to lessen the risk of tooth decay is avoiding sugary foods.
“Sugar feeds the natural bacteria in your mouth, causing harmful acids to eat away at the outer layer of your teeth over time. While all candy contains sugar, hard candy, as well as sticky, gummy candy, are the most damaging,” said Roosevelt Allen, DDS, MAGD, ABGD, and chief dental officer for United Concordia Dental in a release. “There are many fun candy alternatives out there that are better choices for maintaining children’s oral health.”
Here are some alternative treats to consider giving out to trick-or-treaters:
• Organic juice boxes: Besides storing well, organic juice boxes make for a smart treat to share with thirsty trick-or-treaters.