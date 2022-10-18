Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

rooseveltallen

Allen

To take the “fright” out of kids’ oral health this Halloween, United Concordia Dental of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, is encouraging the swapping of sugary treats for healthy alternatives on Trick or Treat Night Monday, Oct. 31.

According to UCD officials, research shows that cavities are one of the most chronic diseases affecting children today. And according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of children ages 6 to 8 have had a cavity in at least one of their baby teeth. Tooth decay, if left untreated, can cause pain and infections that may lead to issues in other areas of a child’s life, including eating, speaking and learning.

