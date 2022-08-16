A new, fruit-flavored cookie will join the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond's lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.
The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie that is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolaty coating. This new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.
"We are thrilled to offer this exclusive new cookie to our entire council region, along with all our favorites like Samoas and Thin Mints for a total of 10 cookie options this year," said Beth Casey, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, in a release.
Cookie season is an annual event for Girl Scouts in West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, and Virginia. Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local troops.
Available nationwide, every purchase of the online-exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie supports local Girl Scouts.
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond kicks off cookie season on Jan. 5; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale. More information about joining or volunteering for the Girl Scouts is available at bdgsc.org.