raspberryrally
Courtesy photo

A new, fruit-flavored cookie will join the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond's lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie that is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolaty coating. This new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

