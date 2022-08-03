Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

indyie

Stacy Carr, left, pictured with her daughter, opened Iris & Indie in April at 404A Midland Trail, Hurricane. The boutique offers clothing, accessories and gifts at various price points and inclusive sizes.

 ELISABETH SKOLNY } HD Media

For some shoppers, entering a trendy clothing boutique might initially be intimidating.

The curated collection of chic clothing that appears to fit only pre-teen bodies. Employees who look like they have never known a bad hair day. Price tags that stagger.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you