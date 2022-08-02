Lions booking chartered bus trips Aug 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Glasgow and Cedar Grove Lions Club is sponsoring a trio of chartered bus trips this year and accepting reservations.The first trip will be on Aug. 27 to the God and Country Show in Wytheville, Virginia. Dinner, the show, transportation, and tips are included. The cost is $135 per passenger.A bus trip to Amish Country in Ohio is scheduled for Sept. 29 and will include a flea market, a cheesehouse tour, and shopping opportunities.On Nov. 19, a trip will be taken to Wytheville for a Christmas show at the dinner theater. The cost of the trip, dinner, and show is $135 per person.For reservations and more information, call 304-595-7833. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bus Trip Tourism Transports Show Broadcasting Events Lions Club Flea Market Wytheville Shopping Cost Recommended for you