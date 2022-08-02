Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Glasgow and Cedar Grove Lions Club is sponsoring a trio of chartered bus trips this year and accepting reservations.

The first trip will be on Aug. 27 to the God and Country Show in Wytheville, Virginia. Dinner, the show, transportation, and tips are included. The cost is $135 per passenger.

