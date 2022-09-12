Marmet Fall Bazaar vendors sought Sep 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vendors are needed to participate in the Marmet Fall Bazaar scheduled, rain or shine, for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet.Vendor spaces are $15 each plus a donation for the 50/50 raffle.One direct sales person per company will be permitted.Spaces are limited.To reserve spots or find out more, contact Frances Armentrout at 304-644-9197. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vendor Marmet Fall Bazaar Commerce Marmet Recreation Center Person Frances Armentrout Donation Contact Recommended for you