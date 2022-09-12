Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

marmetbazaar
Vendors are needed to participate in the Marmet Fall Bazaar scheduled, rain or shine, for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet.

Vendor spaces are $15 each plus a donation for the 50/50 raffle.

