Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

jazzfst

The Marshall University School of Music will present its 54th Annual Winter Jazz Festival Feb. 16-18 in Smith Recital Hall on the Huntington campus.

The festival will feature local, regional and national jazz talent, including Dr. Joseph Jefferson, a Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professor in the Arts.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you