When Kelli Steele and J.P. Owens posed for a photograph with Roxy Angell, a Putnam County student who had just won a middle school art contest, the two were beaming with pride.
They were proud of Angell, for sure. The talented young lady had earned a cash award for winning the contest. In addition, her original painting, titled “Blooming,” was put on permanent display at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
There was another cause for Steele and Owens’ pride.
They knew that only a few years ago, this opportunity to recognize and reward a talented Putnam County artist had not existed.
PACE — which stands for Putnam Area Community Enrichment — had not existed.
“Because of PACE, we have been able to help provide students and their teachers with resources to foster artistic growth, and that has been so rewarding,” said Steele, who serves as executive director of the Putnam County CVB.
“I’m so proud to be part of a grassroots organization where a few committed community members saw a need and responded,” Steele added.
The need Steele is referring to is the lack of funding and support for the arts in local schools, especially the amount of money that art teachers have for supplies.
As the spouse of an art teacher and an artist himself, Owens witnessed that need first-hand.
“The arts get pushed to the side,” he lamented. “The art budget is very small in our schools. I grew up here in Putnam County, and we have had no full-time art teacher in our elementary schools during my lifetime.”
Despite that, Owens went on to West Virginia State University, where he earned a degree in printmaking. While many artists he knew had to leave the state to forge profitable art careers, he was able to find success with art locally. A banker by day at City National Bank, Owens paints in his spare time. Some of his murals can be enjoyed at Blind Wizard in Hurricane and Calamity J’s in Huntington.
Over the years, Owens has become convinced that what all students need is exposure to the arts in all its forms.
“Kids need exposure so that they can figure out what they are good at,” he asserted. “I wanted a way to influence kids in this county with art from a young age and to generate money for school art programs.”
Owens shared his vision with Steele and other like-minded individuals in the community, and PACE was born in 2018.
“The initial idea for PACE was to form an organization to help supplement arts education throughout Putnam County, whether through working with the public school system or by other means as opportunities arose,” Steele explained. “I was one of about six community members that helped form the organization, making sure we set up the organization for success through gaining 501(c)3 status and having a functioning board of directors.”
Owens is president of the board.
“We have a small board with about eight members, as we have recently expanded to include theater and music folks from the county,” Owens said. “We plan to sponsor theater and music camps for kids in the future.”
Currently, PACE sponsors two regular events in Putnam County: a juried art show every other year and the annual Putnam County Youth Art Exhibit.
“We had a juried art show in 2021 and will have another one in March 2023,” Owens said. “At the art show, kids can submit one to two pieces of original art to be judged, and adults can enter their pieces as well. The entry fee for adults is $25, while kids are free.”
PACE partners with Putnam County Schools to host the Putnam County Youth Art Exhibit every spring at the armory.
This past April, two graduating seniors were awarded the Charly “Jupiter” Hamilton scholarship at the exhibit.
“Charly Hamilton was an art mentor of mine in Putnam County, and this annual scholarship program is special because it is named after him,” Owens explained.
The first-prize winner of the scholarship was Maddie Moore of Hurricane High School, who was awarded $1,000 for her piece titled “Emerald Fairy.” The second-place winner was Brooke Covert of Buffalo High School, who was awarded $750 for her piece titled “Door of Migration.”
“Seeing the talent that our students develop is astounding to me,” Steele marveled. “There is so much talent locally and regionally … it just needs cultivation, encouragement, resources, and time. The PACE foundation is helping provide opportunities to support our very talented artists and artisans.”
PACE gets funding to offer these opportunities in various ways: through grants, corporate sponsors, individuals, and fundraisers.
“Our biggest fundraiser this year will be a speakeasy event in November where guests will wear 1920s garb and enjoy live music, food, and drinks,” Owens said. “The Garage — my arts venue — will host the event, and we will be auctioning off works of art, among other items.”
Owens’ dedication to the local art scene is impressive.
“J.P. has given so much of his time and talent toward the arts in Putnam County and should be commended,” Steele said. “Yet even those of us who are not as skilled in the arts but care deeply about their importance in our community can work behind the scenes to make a difference.”
Promoting the arts isn’t easy when people don’t always recognize their importance.
“Art is more relevant to daily life than most people realize,” Owens said.
Steele agreed.
“The arts add life — vibrancy — to a place, and that is important to both Putnam County residents and visitors alike,” she said. “One indicator of the health of a place is the presence of a strong arts community.”
When Steele and Owens pose for a photograph with an award-winning young artist, they know that a strong arts community is being built in Putnam, one painting — and one child — at a time.
“I am proud of the work we’ve begun, and I hope to see PACE have an impact for many years to come,” Steele said.
To participate in PACE fundraisers or public art projects, send a Facebook message to the PACE Foundation WV page.