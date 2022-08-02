Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Putnam County Schools has announced the school system will conduct its annual screening program in the areas of hearing, vision, speech, and language.

Speech-language pathologists will screen preschool and kindergarten students in the county who have not been screened previously, are new to West Virginia schools, who have no previous documentation of screening, and who have been identified as high risk in grades one through five.

