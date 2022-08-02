Putnam County Schools has announced the school system will conduct its annual screening program in the areas of hearing, vision, speech, and language.
Speech-language pathologists will screen preschool and kindergarten students in the county who have not been screened previously, are new to West Virginia schools, who have no previous documentation of screening, and who have been identified as high risk in grades one through five.
School health nurses will administer hearing and vision screenings on the following students who do not have previous screening results: new, out-of-state entrants, preschool students, and kindergarten students without documentation of vision and hearing screenings. Vision will also be screened for first grade students and hearing will be screening for fourth grade students. Vision screenings for sixth grade students will be conducted in October by the Putnam County Lions Club.
These will be screenings and not comprehensive evaluations. Further testing may be recommended to the parent or guardian.
The testing will be completed as part of the regular school day with no special scheduling necessary.
Parents who do not wish for their child to participate should notify the school's principal.
Parents with questions can receive more information by contacting Director of Exceptional Education Sharla Griffith-Shirley at sgriffith@k12.wv.us or 304-586-0500, ext. 1111.