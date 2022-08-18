Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

wvpclogo
Buy Now

While teaching your teenager life skills, such as washing clothes and doing dishes, don’t forget to teach them how to purchase and take medicine. Medication use is an important life lesson that is vital to their health and safety.

All medications -- prescription, over-the-counter, herbals, and vitamins -- can be dangerous if not taken correctly.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you