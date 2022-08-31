Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

calendar graphic

Thursday, Sept. 1

  • AAWV Exhibit Entry Deadline: Thursday, Sept. 1, is the deadline for entries for the 72nd Allied Artists of West Virginia juried exhibition to be displayed Nov. 20 to Dec. 28 at the Parkersburg Art Center. Entry forms with digital images and payment ($20 for AAWV members and $30 for others) should be mailed to AAWV c/o Linda Stonestreet, P.O. Box 484, Hurricane, WV 25526 or emailed to tolps823@att.net. PayPal payments can be sent to linda@alliedartistswv.org or use the PayPal button on alliedartistswv.org. Entries will be accepted from West Virginia residents ages 18 and older and artists may submit two entries. For full information about the juried exhibition and submission requirements, go to www.alliedartistswv.org.
  • Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, will open at 1 p.m. The market will have half-runner green beans, corn on the cob, candy onions, zucchini, yellow squash, red tomatoes, cabbage, cucumbers, cantaloupe, red and yellow seedless watermelons, farm eggs and assorted baked goods available.
  • Beta Sigma Phi: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet on the first Thursday of the month in September, October, and November. The group will meet on Sept. 1 at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Charleston’s West Side. The executive board will meet at 6:45 p.m. A regular business meeting will start at 7 p.m. President Lousia Burdette will conduct the business meeting. All presidents, council members, and committee members need to attend. Special guests this month will be the Alpha Lambda Master charter.

