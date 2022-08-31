AAWV Exhibit Entry Deadline: Thursday, Sept. 1, is the deadline for entries for the 72nd Allied Artists of West Virginia juried exhibition to be displayed Nov. 20 to Dec. 28 at the Parkersburg Art Center. Entry forms with digital images and payment ($20 for AAWV members and $30 for others) should be mailed to AAWV c/o Linda Stonestreet, P.O. Box 484, Hurricane, WV 25526 or emailed to tolps823@att.net. PayPal payments can be sent to linda@alliedartistswv.org or use the PayPal button on alliedartistswv.org. Entries will be accepted from West Virginia residents ages 18 and older and artists may submit two entries. For full information about the juried exhibition and submission requirements, go to www.alliedartistswv.org.
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, will open at 1 p.m. The market will have half-runner green beans, corn on the cob, candy onions, zucchini, yellow squash, red tomatoes, cabbage, cucumbers, cantaloupe, red and yellow seedless watermelons, farm eggs and assorted baked goods available.
Beta Sigma Phi: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet on the first Thursday of the month in September, October, and November. The group will meet on Sept. 1 at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Charleston’s West Side. The executive board will meet at 6:45 p.m. A regular business meeting will start at 7 p.m. President Lousia Burdette will conduct the business meeting. All presidents, council members, and committee members need to attend. Special guests this month will be the Alpha Lambda Master charter.
Friday, Sept. 2
S.A. Pool Hours: The pool at St. Albans City Park will have the following end-of-season operating hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The pool’s Dog Swim is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Call 304-722-4625 for more details.
Belle Country Music Show: The Town of Belle will sponsor a country music show, featuring Dixie Highway, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the gymnasium on 11th Street in Belle. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5. For more information, call Lois Carol Horan at 304-220-2093.
Adult Swim Pool Party: A free swim pool party for adults will be held from 7 p.m. until midnight at the North Charleston Community Center pool at 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. Concessions will be available. For further information, call 304-348-6884.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Clendenin Labor Day Fair: The Town of Clendenin will host a Labor Day Music and Craft Fair from noon to 5 p.m. on Main Street in Clendenin. The activities will include live music by Mason Adkins, the Elk Overdrive Band, and the 4 Aces Band, as well as food, vendors, a cornhole tournament, and games. Vendors interested in obtaining free booth space can find out more by calling the Town of Clendenin at 304-548-4192.
Third Anniversary Walk: The West Virginia Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will have a "Third Anniversary" walk on the same route as the inaugural walk in September 2019. Meet at 9 a.m. at the "Lincoln Walks at Midnight" statue in front of the state Capitol in Charleston. Participants will walk approximately three miles round trip on Kanawha Boulevard. For more information, visit the WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation Facebook page.
Labor Day Fireworks: The cities of Nitro and St. Albans will sponsor a Labor Day fireworks show, beginning at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from St. Albans Roadside Park. The Dick Henderson Bridge will be open to spectators but closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
UC Family Fun Run/Walk: The University of Charleston will host a Labor of Love Family Fun 5K Run and Walk at 9 a.m., starting at the UC School of Pharmacy building. From 8:30 to 9 a.m., activities will include wellness screenings, children’s activities, and information about UC programs. The first 100 run/walk registrants will receive a special-edition UC race hat. Free registration is available at bit.ly/3dPdEWo.
Labor Day Car Show: The West Virginia Golden Oldies 44th Annual Labor Day Car Show will take place on the West Virginia State Capitol parking lot (inside the parking garage, in the event of rain) in Charleston. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. The entry fee is $15. The show will include trophies, dash plaques, door prizes, games, music, concessions, and free NSRA safety inspections. Vendor booths will be set up on Piedmont Road. Vendor spaces are $15 each. For more information, call Marietta Moles at 304-965-3200.
Marmet Monument Dedication: A dedication ceremony for the Courage in the Hollers monument will start at 4 p.m. at the George S. Buckley Community Center (Marmet Recreation Center), 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. The monument commemorates the unionist miners of Southern West Virginia and their march to Blair Mountain in 1921.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
SALS After-School Program: The Southern Appalachia Labor School will begin its “Accent Education” after-school program at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork. The program provides additional school work and homework assistance from educators and volunteers Mondays through Thursdays. Children in grades K through 12 from the Valley and Plateau school districts are dropped off by school buses through the academic year. Children also participate in art, health, and indoor and outdoor fitness activities. A snack and dinner are served at each session. Children are returned to their homes via SALS vans between 6:30 and 7 p.m. For more information or to register, call 304-779-2280 or 304-250-7627, email sals@citynet.net or write to SALS, P.O. Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119.
Charleston Civic Chorus: The Charleston Civic Chorus will begin weekly rehearsals for its winter concert to be performed at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Baptist Temple in Charleston. The group will rehearse from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Baptist Temple. New and former members are invited. The Baptist Temple is located on the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets on Charleston’s East End; use the Morris Street entrance, with parking in the rear of the church. Prospective members are welcome to visit prior to rehearsals through Sept. 27. COVID-19 protocols will require proof of all of vaccinations and both boosters during registration for all members. Masks are optional to wear during rehearsals and for the concert. For more information, contact CCC Director Jayson Keeton at 315-945-3356 or jayson.keeton@gmail.com.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for more details.
Hurricane Civic Chorus: The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers to join them this fall. The HCC meets on Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year. For more information, send email to hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or check out the HCC page on Facebook.