Mobile Pet Wellness Clinic: The Fix ‘Em Clinic will sponsor a mobile wellness clinic for pets, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 405 B St. in St. Albans. The costs are $11-$16 for vaccinations, $18 for microchips, $10 for dewormer, and $15-$55 for flea/tick prevention treatments. Special deals will be available on site. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.
S.A. Business After Hours: A Business After Hours networking event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Affordable Insurance Solutions, 1000 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans. For more information, call 304-727-7251 or email debaustinbrown@suddenlink.net.
Needle Arts Group: Anyone who is interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend the next Majestic Mountains Needle Arts meeting, beginning at 6:15 p.m. in the Dunbar Public Library Conference Room, 301 12th St. in Dunbar. Members and visitors are invited to assemble as early as 5:30 p.m. to visit or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. In addition to a business meeting, members will participate in an educational stitching project. Visit Facebook or MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for more information.
Big Bean Dinner: The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will have its 26th annual Big Bean/Beans and Cornbread Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St., W., in Charleston. The fundraiser will include an array of desserts, music by Angela Jones, and a silent auction. For tickets or more details, contact the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal at www.rccr.org or 304-346-6398.
CMS Urbanite Awards: Presented by City National Bank, the 2022 Charleston Main Streets Urbanite Awards will be given out, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Woman’s Club of Charleston headquarters at the corner of Virginia and Elizabeth streets on Charleston’s East End. The awards honor local businesses, property owners, volunteers, employees, and civic leaders on Charleston’s East End and West Side. The event is free and open to the public.
Pledge Ritual: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will have its annual Pledge Ritual at 6:30 p.m. at Angela’s on the River in St. Albans. President Louisa Burdette will conduct the program. Awards will be presented at the program. RSVP to Charlotte Bowling at 304-768-7261 or charlotte.bowling@gmail.com.
Murder Mystery Dinner Party: “The Ghosts of Windsor Manor,” a murder mystery dinner party, will be presented by the Murder & Merriment troupe at the Glen Ferris Inn, 9022 Midland Trail/U.S. 60, in Glen Ferris. Tickets are $45 each and available by reservation only by calling 304-632-1122.
Friday, Nov. 18
ACIL Meeting: The Appalachian Center for Independent Living will conduct a Board of Directors meeting virtually via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. Contact ACIL Executive Director Meredith Pride at 304-965-0376 for the Zoom link to the meeting.
Nitro Appreciation Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host an appreciation luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the church activity building on Benamatti Avenue for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees.
Capital City Arts & Crafts Show: The Kanawha City Lions Club will sponsor the 2022 Capital City Arts & Crafts Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. For more information, email jdrcrw1@gmail.com.
Friendsgiving/Art Auction: Café Appalachia will host a Friendsgiving holiday dinner and art auction at 206 D St. in South Charleston. South Charleston Middle School students will provide handcrafted, West Virginia-themed art, featuring local landmarks, culture, and heritage. Limited prints will be available, along with resin magnets, SCMS ornaments, West Virginia key chains, and handmade polymer clay pens. The art auction will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Dinners will be served starting at 5 p.m. Plates are $14.50 each and will include smoked turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potato casserole, and a sweet treat. Patrons can dine in or take-out orders can be made online through the Café Appalachia Facebook link or by calling the café at 681-265-5160.
Friday Night Jam: The Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St. in Elkview, will welcome Mark IV, performing from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Friday Night Jam session. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. as well. For additional information, contact the center at 304-965-3722.
FOOTMAD Dance: Kanawha Valley FOOTMAD will host its second community dance of the season from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. All are welcome to listen to the music or participate in simple and fun Appalachian and New England-style contra dances. Dances often include squares and waltzes. No partner is needed and all skill levels are welcome. Live music will be provided by Kanawha Tradition, led by Bobby Taylor on fiddle and featuring Kin Johnson on banjo and Cody Jordan on guitar. There will be a beginner lesson, starting at 6:45 p.m. Steve Ballman will call the dances, beginning at 7 p.m. The suggested donation for entry is $10. Wear soft-soled shoes. It is requested that all dancers be fully vaccinated. Masks are optional. For more information about the dance or any FOOTMAD activities, call 304-729-4382 or see the website, FOOTMAD.org.
Barboursville Bluegrass Show: Featuring Kentucky Just Us, a bluegrass show will begin at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Chartered Bus Trip: The Glasgow and Cedar Grove Lions Club will sponsor a round-trip bus trip to and from Wytheville, Virginia, for a dinner theater Christmas show. The cost of the trip, dinner and show is $135 per person. For reservations and more information, call 304-595-7833.
Elkview Fall Open House: The Elk River Community Center Thrift Store and the Elk River Communities in Kanawha County Museum will host at fall and Christmas open house at the center on Main Street in Elkview from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include fall and winter items of clothing, coats, shoes, gift ideas, household goods, and glassware among the many items available. For more information, call the center at 304-965-3722.
Poca High Fall Fest: The Poca High Fall Fest will be held at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way in Poca, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attractions will include food, crafts, games, rock climbing, and the Bippity Dotty Boutique, in which Poca High cheerleaders and Putnam Princess Parties characters. The boutique is for children ages 10 to 12 and costs $15 per child or $10 with advance registration; visit the Putnam Princess Parties LLC page on Facebook for more details.
Beer/Pizza Pairing: A beer and pizza pairing event, to benefit the Secret Santa Foundation, will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Charleston Tennis Club, 1600 Tennis Club Road, Charleston. Patrons will receive six slices of pizza and six pours of beer. The event will also feature a 50/50 drawing, silent auction, music by David McCormick and more. Tickets are $50 per person or $25 for designated drivers. To order tickets or learn more, go to www.wvsecretsanta.org.
Marmet Music/Dance: Restless will perform at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet, from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.
WVSO Concert: The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present “Around the World” at 7:30 p.m. in the Maier Foundation Performance Hall of the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. The program will feature WVSO music director candidate Scott Woodward and Barbara Nissman on piano. For tickets or additional details, visit tickets.theclaycenter.org.
Monday, Nov. 21
Campbells Creek Fundraiser: From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bowlsboyz BBQ at 201 Campbells Creek Drive in Charleston will donate proceeds of customer orders to support those affected by the Aug. 15 flooding in the area. Patrons should mention CCC or Campbells Creek Cares, and 10% of the sale will go to the Campbells Creek Cares Committee to help with flood relief.
Walk2Wellness: The free, weekly Walk2Wellness, along the River Cities Urban Walking Trail, will get underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers.
‘St. Albans Writes’: Due to a power outage, the Nov. 1 meeting of “St. Albans Writes” was canceled. It has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the St. Albans Branch Library, 602 Fourth St. in St. Albans. Author Andy Spradling, a lifelong St. Albans resident and former Charleston Daily Mail sportswriter, will be the speaker. Contact the St. Albans Branch Library at 304 722-4244 for additional information.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
• Festival of Lights Walking Tour: The St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park will be open for walking tours from 6 to 8 p.m. Free hayrides through the festival will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Opening Night is Friday, Nov. 25, and the Festival will continue through Friday, Dec. 23, from 6 until 8 p.m. nightly.