Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

calendar graphic

Thursday, Nov. 17

  • Mobile Pet Wellness Clinic: The Fix ‘Em Clinic will sponsor a mobile wellness clinic for pets, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 405 B St. in St. Albans. The costs are $11-$16 for vaccinations, $18 for microchips, $10 for dewormer, and $15-$55 for flea/tick prevention treatments. Special deals will be available on site. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.
  • S.A. Business After Hours: A Business After Hours networking event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Affordable Insurance Solutions, 1000 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans. For more information, call 304-727-7251 or email debaustinbrown@suddenlink.net.
  • Needle Arts Group: Anyone who is interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend the next Majestic Mountains Needle Arts meeting, beginning at 6:15 p.m. in the Dunbar Public Library Conference Room, 301 12th St. in Dunbar. Members and visitors are invited to assemble as early as 5:30 p.m. to visit or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. In addition to a business meeting, members will participate in an educational stitching project. Visit Facebook or MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for more information.
  • Big Bean Dinner: The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will have its 26th annual Big Bean/Beans and Cornbread Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St., W., in Charleston. The fundraiser will include an array of desserts, music by Angela Jones, and a silent auction. For tickets or more details, contact the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal at www.rccr.org or 304-346-6398.
  • CMS Urbanite Awards: Presented by City National Bank, the 2022 Charleston Main Streets Urbanite Awards will be given out, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Woman’s Club of Charleston headquarters at the corner of Virginia and Elizabeth streets on Charleston’s East End. The awards honor local businesses, property owners, volunteers, employees, and civic leaders on Charleston’s East End and West Side. The event is free and open to the public.
  • Pledge Ritual: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will have its annual Pledge Ritual at 6:30 p.m. at Angela’s on the River in St. Albans. President Louisa Burdette will conduct the program. Awards will be presented at the program. RSVP to Charlotte Bowling at 304-768-7261 or charlotte.bowling@gmail.com.
  • Murder Mystery Dinner Party: “The Ghosts of Windsor Manor,” a murder mystery dinner party, will be presented by the Murder & Merriment troupe at the Glen Ferris Inn, 9022 Midland Trail/U.S. 60, in Glen Ferris. Tickets are $45 each and available by reservation only by calling 304-632-1122.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you