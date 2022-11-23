Thursday, Nov. 24
- Bancroft Thanksgiving Parade: The Town of Bancroft will host its third annual Thanksgiving Parade at 11 a.m. Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department firefighters will lead the parade. Participants should meet at the baseball field on the corner of Jefferson Street and Third Avenue, proceed to Seventh Avenue and return via Washington Street.
Friday, Nov. 25
- Hope Village: Hope Village artisans will participate in the monthly Charleston ArtWalk, from noon to 8 p.m., at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews, 702 Quarrier St. in Charleston. A marketplace to support and empower artisans from around the world, Hope Village will also be offered in the Activities Building of First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 26, noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 1-3, and noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4. For more information, go to firstpresby.com.
- Black Friday Hikes: Free Black Friday hikes will get underway at 1 p.m. at the Nature Center at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston.
- S.A. Festival of Lights: The St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park, 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans, will open for the holiday season. The festival will be open nightly from 6 to 8 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 23.
- ‘Mary’: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present “Mary, A Rock Opera” by Dan Kehde and the late Mark Scarpelli at 7 p.m. Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 1-3 and 2 p.m. Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4 at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., Charleston. Advance tickets are available at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com or cyaccharleston.com. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
- Friday Night Jam: Retro Country will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. for the Friday Night Jam session at the Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St. in Elkview. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call the center at 304-965-3722 for further information.
- Holly Jolly Brawley Festival: Starting at noon Friday, Nov. 25, and continuing through 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, the Downtown Charleston Association, Rock City Cake Company, the City of Charleston, and Charleston Charleston Creativity Connections will present the second annual Holly Jolly Brawley Festival along Brawley Walkway in downtown Charleston. Holly Jolly Brawley 2022 will feature decorated trees, a holiday light show at City Center that will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31, a holiday artist/vendor market on Capitol Street, live music, the city Christmas tree lighting, and more.
Saturday, Nov. 26
- Gauley Bridge Santa Bazaar: The Town of Gauley Bridge for Santa’s Corner will sponsor a Santa Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former Gauley Bridge Elementary School. Bazaar vendor spaces are $10 plus a new toy for donation. To reserve bazaar spaces or learn more about the event, phone 304-632-2505 or 304-632-4141.
- Hillbreed Coat/Toy Drive: The fourth annual Hillbreed Memorial Coat and Toy Drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the Sissonville Branch Library and Flinn Elementary School on Sissonville Drive.
- Yuletide in the Park: Valley Park and the West Virginia Cupcake Festival will host the Yuletide in the Park Small Business Saturday Vendor Event from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Valley Park Conference Center and Commons Building in Hurricane. Food trucks will be on site during the event.
Monday, Nov. 28
- Sub Bus Driver Class: Kanawha County Schools will sponsor a substitute bus driver class starting today and continuing through Dec. 9. Class hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. For more details, call the KCS Transportation Office at 304-348-6616.
- Free Cooking Class: Anna Holley will lead a free cooking class at 5:30 p.m. in the kitchen of the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. The recipe will be a Healthy Cinnabon Bake. Registration is required and space is limited; contact Cathy Schrader at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org to register. Include your name, age and telephone number.
- S.A. Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will have its next meeting at 7 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. Call 304-727-4062 for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Giving Tuesday Donation Drive: From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., donations of gently used items to Goodwill will be accepted at 200 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston (the former CASCI building). Donations will be weighed, and a portion of the estimated cash value will be given to the Charleston Police Department, which the CPD will use to purchase new toys for children for the holidays.